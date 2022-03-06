T&T players suffer in C’bean singles

NONE of the seven Trinidad and Tobago players was able to reach the singles knockout stage of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Cuba.

In fact, Rheann Chung and Derron Douglas were the only ones able to win a match in the round-robin stage over the last two days.

Chung is a five-time champion, but she was already out of contention after losing her first two matches in Group 7 on Saturday night.

The 36-year-old would have advanced to today’s last 16 had she closed out Yasiria Ortiz in her second match.

But Chung squandered a two-game to love lead and was eventually beaten 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6 by the player from Dominican Republic.

The France-based player had also drawn first blood in her opening match before going down 10-12, 11-4, 11-5, 11-7 against Cuban Karla Perez Gonzalez.

Chung came back yesterday and took out her frustration by hammering Jamaican Jannel Blake 11-1, 11-5, 11-0.

Douglas crushed Barbadian Tim Riley 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 in the first match by a T&T player in the event.

But the 18-year-old then had to deal with players from Puerto Rico and Cuba and only managed to win one game in placing third in Group Three.

Aaron Wilson was credited with a victory, but it was by default as Mackentoche Paul of Haiti threw in the towel because of injury.

The country’s top-ranked player needed to beat Christopher Franklin yesterday to finish second in Group Five and earn a place in the knockout stage, but he only managed to win the opening game as the Jamaican prevailed 7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-8.

Wilson lost his opening match Saturday night 11-8, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7 to Samuel Galvez of the Dominican Republic after edging the 2017 champion in five games during the team event three days earlier.

Khaleel Asgarali had a very difficult draw and United States-based former national champ lost all three matches to finish at the bottom of Group Six.

Newcomers Joshua Maxwell, Imani Edwards-Taylor and Chloe Fraser also ended up trailing in their respective groups.

However the 13-year-old Fraser was able to win the third game from Group Five winner Esmerlyn Castro and then pushed the player from the Dominican Republic in a marathon fourth before eventually going down 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 18-16.

The tournament will conclude with the finals tomorrow.

The women’s, men’s and mixed doubles events were following singles yesterday and all the T&T players were involved.

Selected results:

WOMEN – Group 2 – I. Edwards-Taylor lost to Janae Lewis (B’dos) 10-12, 12-10, 11-8, 12-10; lost to Lizdainet Rodriguez (Cuba) 11-4, 11-6, 11-2; lost to Eva Brito (D/Rep) 11-2, 11-7, 11-4. Group 5 – C. Fraser lost to Solesha Young (J’ca) – 11-8, 11-5, 11-7.

MEN – Group 3 – D. Douglas lost to Angel Naranjo (PR) 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-7; lost to Adrian Perez (Cuba) 11-5, 11-9, 12-10.

Group 6 – K. Asgarali lost to Oscar Pirriel (PR) 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 11-8; lost to Johnathan Van Lange (Guy) 14-12, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7; lost to Tryese Knight (B’dos) 11-5, 11-6, 11-8.

Group 8 – J. Maxwell lost to Kane Watson (J’ca) 11-7, 11-4, 11-4; lost to Richard Pietri (PR) 11-3, 11-2, 11-4); lost to Miguel Wong (Guy) 11-6, 11-9. 12-10.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DOING IT FOR DEON

DOING IT FOR DEON

Jerod Elcock captured the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Track and Field Championship men’s 60 metres title in Kansas, USA, on Saturday.

Elcock stopped the clock at a personal best 6.60 seconds for a comfortable victory in the championship race and in a social media post, he dedicated the win to the late Deon Lendore — his friend and Abilene Wildcats club-mate.

CONCACAF condemns Mexico football violence

CONCACAF has condemned the violence which left 26 people injured, including two critically, on Saturday when fans brawled during a football match in central Mexico.

The Liga MX match between the hosts Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara was suspended in the 62nd minute when fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the stands.

T&T players suffer in C’bean singles

NONE of the seven Trinidad and Tobago players was able to reach the singles knockout stage of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Cuba.

In fact, Rheann Chung and Derron Douglas were the only ones able to win a match in the round-robin stage over the last two days.

Chung is a five-time champion, but she was already out of contention after losing her first two matches in Group 7 on Saturday night.

Junior boys struggle in Dom Rep

Junior boys struggle in Dom Rep

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s 16 and under boys were on the verge of going down when rain halted play on the opening day of the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup yesterday in Dominican Republic.

After convincingly winning the opening singles match in the Junior Davis Cup fixture, the Costa Ricans were one game away from an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Group D fixture.

New direction

New direction

KERON “Ball Pest” Cummings is preparing for life after active football and is also seeking an opportunity to pass on the knowledge he has gained by opening his own football coaching school at Simeon Road, Petit Valley.