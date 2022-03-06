T&T players suffer in C’bean singles

NONE of the seven Trinidad and Tobago players was able to reach the singles knockout stage of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Cuba.
In fact, Rheann Chung and Derron Douglas were the only ones able to win a match in the round-robin stage over the last two days.
Chung is a five-time champion, but she was already out of contention after losing her first two matches in Group 7 on Saturday night.
The 36-year-old would have advanced to today’s last 16 had she closed out Yasiria Ortiz in her second match.
But Chung squandered a two-game to love lead and was eventually beaten 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6 by the player from Dominican Republic.
The France-based player had also drawn first blood in her opening match before going down 10-12, 11-4, 11-5, 11-7 against Cuban Karla Perez Gonzalez.
Chung came back yesterday and took out her frustration by hammering Jamaican Jannel Blake 11-1, 11-5, 11-0.
Douglas crushed Barbadian Tim Riley 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 in the first match by a T&T player in the event.
But the 18-year-old then had to deal with players from Puerto Rico and Cuba and only managed to win one game in placing third in Group Three.
Aaron Wilson was credited with a victory, but it was by default as Mackentoche Paul of Haiti threw in the towel because of injury.
The country’s top-ranked player needed to beat Christopher Franklin yesterday to finish second in Group Five and earn a place in the knockout stage, but he only managed to win the opening game as the Jamaican prevailed 7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-8.
Wilson lost his opening match Saturday night 11-8, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7 to Samuel Galvez of the Dominican Republic after edging the 2017 champion in five games during the team event three days earlier.
Khaleel Asgarali had a very difficult draw and United States-based former national champ lost all three matches to finish at the bottom of Group Six.
Newcomers Joshua Maxwell, Imani Edwards-Taylor and Chloe Fraser also ended up trailing in their respective groups.
However the 13-year-old Fraser was able to win the third game from Group Five winner Esmerlyn Castro and then pushed the player from the Dominican Republic in a marathon fourth before eventually going down 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 18-16.
The tournament will conclude with the finals tomorrow.
The women’s, men’s and mixed doubles events were following singles yesterday and all the T&T players were involved.
Selected results:
WOMEN – Group 2 – I. Edwards-Taylor lost to Janae Lewis (B’dos) 10-12, 12-10, 11-8, 12-10; lost to Lizdainet Rodriguez (Cuba) 11-4, 11-6, 11-2; lost to Eva Brito (D/Rep) 11-2, 11-7, 11-4. Group 5 – C. Fraser lost to Solesha Young (J’ca) – 11-8, 11-5, 11-7.
MEN – Group 3 – D. Douglas lost to Angel Naranjo (PR) 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-7; lost to Adrian Perez (Cuba) 11-5, 11-9, 12-10.
Group 6 – K. Asgarali lost to Oscar Pirriel (PR) 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 11-8; lost to Johnathan Van Lange (Guy) 14-12, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7; lost to Tryese Knight (B’dos) 11-5, 11-6, 11-8.
Group 8 – J. Maxwell lost to Kane Watson (J’ca) 11-7, 11-4, 11-4; lost to Richard Pietri (PR) 11-3, 11-2, 11-4); lost to Miguel Wong (Guy) 11-6, 11-9. 12-10.