T&T pugilists come up short

Angel George

COMBAT: Trinidad and Tobago’s female heavyweight boxer

Angel George, left, in action against

New Zealand’s Celeine Lee-Lo at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023, in

New Delhi, India. 

Trinidad and Tobago boxers Tiana Guy, Angel George and Lee Ann Boodram all suffered opening round defeats at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023, taking place in New Delhi, India.

Featherweight Guy and heavyweight George were both very competitive in defeat. However, light-heavyweight Leeann Boodram was not.

Yesterday, Guy faced a huge task to get past Filipino fighter and 2020 Olympics silver medallist Nesthy Petecio in the Elite Women Feather (54-57kg) round of 16. Though experienced, Guy has never previously beaten such a calibre of fighter. But she put up a good fight although losing unanimously 5-0.

Guy was competitive in a measured first round but still lost the round on all five judges’ card. She was more aggressive in a close second round, but the more experienced opponent landed the more effective punches, including a couple of body shots and uppercuts, and was again awarded the round by all the judges.

Petecio fought the third round safely at a distance. At one point, Guy pinned her on the ropes and unleashed a barrage of punches, but superior ringcraft landed her the third round as well.

Already out of the competition by then were heavyweight George and light-heavyweight Boodram. George made her Women’s World Championship debut against New Zealand champion Celeine Lee-Lo on Thursday, and although she looked quite competitive, lost the bout on all five judges’ scorecards.

George was very aggressive in the first round and the judges from Cuba, Fiji and India giving her the first round by 10-9 margins. But inexperience and lack of elite conditioning showed, as George failed to keep pace and lost the final two rounds.

While George was competitive, Boodram was clearly not. Friday’s evening session saw Boodram fighting in the Elite light-heavyweight (75-81kg division). Boodram never landed a punch against a superior Kazakhstan fighter, Sholtay Fariza, and after the T&T fighter suffered two earlier standing-eight counts, referee Ina Pohan Muhammad stopped the contest with 17 seconds left in the first round.

Several countries boycotted the event due to the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) decision to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under their own flags.

As incentive to the competing countries, the International Boxing Association (IBA) confirmed a lucrative prize fund of US$2.4m, affording women fighters the chance to win cash prizes for the first time. Gold medal-winners in each of the 12 weight categories will receive US$100,000, ensuring a handsome reward for finishing top of the podium. Boxers who finish as runners-up in their respective categories will collect US$50,000, while athletes who claim bronze will receive US$25,000.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘NATTY’ STUNNER

‘NATTY’ STUNNER

NATHANIEL JAMES, the Trinidad and Tobago national youth team star, produced a late stunner when scoring the only goal as Tiger Tanks Club Sando edged AC Port of Spain 1-0, yesterday, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar --knocking the early leaders off the top of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) table.

Boodoosingh, Ragoonanan help East secure semis berth in U-19 InterZone tourney

Kavir Boodoosingh hit 113 while Saajid Ragoonanan grabbed five wickets as East secured their place in the semi-finals of the Point Lisas Steel Products Limited (PLSP) Under-19 InterZone tournament with an impressive 259-run victory over North East in their final preliminary round match last Thursday.

At Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe, East batted first and scored 342 for eight off their 50 overs with opening batter Boodoosingh leading the charge with the bat.

Stone for ITF Masters

Stone for ITF Masters

SHANE STONE is among the players entered to compete in Steve Thomas International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament from Friday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The United States-based 45-year-old made a successful return to local competition, nine days ago, after over a decade away.

Queen’s Park assume lead in Premiership 1

Sunil Narine threatened to spin Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 to victory against Clarke Road United at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday, but Joshua James had other plans, hitting 116 to ensure the sixth-round Premiership 1 match ended in a draw.

T&T pugilists come up short

T&T pugilists come up short

Trinidad and Tobago boxers Tiana Guy, Angel George and Lee Ann Boodram all suffered opening round defeats at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023, taking place in New Delhi, India.

Featherweight Guy and heavyweight George were both very competitive in defeat. However, light-heavyweight Leeann Boodram was not.

Makeshift results

Makeshift results

“Yuh cyah be complaining this time Mr Mohammed. Yuh boys pull off one!”

It’s good to see that, even in the midst of the Sunday morning doubles ritual, there are still a few for whom the vagaries of West Indies cricket matter.