T&T pugilists come up short

Trinidad and Tobago boxers Tiana Guy, Angel George and Lee Ann Boodram all suffered opening round defeats at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023, taking place in New Delhi, India.
Featherweight Guy and heavyweight George were both very competitive in defeat. However, light-heavyweight Leeann Boodram was not.
Yesterday, Guy faced a huge task to get past Filipino fighter and 2020 Olympics silver medallist Nesthy Petecio in the Elite Women Feather (54-57kg) round of 16. Though experienced, Guy has never previously beaten such a calibre of fighter. But she put up a good fight although losing unanimously 5-0.
Guy was competitive in a measured first round but still lost the round on all five judges’ card. She was more aggressive in a close second round, but the more experienced opponent landed the more effective punches, including a couple of body shots and uppercuts, and was again awarded the round by all the judges.
Petecio fought the third round safely at a distance. At one point, Guy pinned her on the ropes and unleashed a barrage of punches, but superior ringcraft landed her the third round as well.
Already out of the competition by then were heavyweight George and light-heavyweight Boodram. George made her Women’s World Championship debut against New Zealand champion Celeine Lee-Lo on Thursday, and although she looked quite competitive, lost the bout on all five judges’ scorecards.
George was very aggressive in the first round and the judges from Cuba, Fiji and India giving her the first round by 10-9 margins. But inexperience and lack of elite conditioning showed, as George failed to keep pace and lost the final two rounds.
While George was competitive, Boodram was clearly not. Friday’s evening session saw Boodram fighting in the Elite light-heavyweight (75-81kg division). Boodram never landed a punch against a superior Kazakhstan fighter, Sholtay Fariza, and after the T&T fighter suffered two earlier standing-eight counts, referee Ina Pohan Muhammad stopped the contest with 17 seconds left in the first round.
Several countries boycotted the event due to the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) decision to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under their own flags.
As incentive to the competing countries, the International Boxing Association (IBA) confirmed a lucrative prize fund of US$2.4m, affording women fighters the chance to win cash prizes for the first time. Gold medal-winners in each of the 12 weight categories will receive US$100,000, ensuring a handsome reward for finishing top of the podium. Boxers who finish as runners-up in their respective categories will collect US$50,000, while athletes who claim bronze will receive US$25,000.