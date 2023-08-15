T&T quartet cruise in ITF

LUCA SHAMSI was among four Trinidad and Tobago boys who advanced to the second round of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in St Vincent, on Monday.
The Great Britain-based two-time Davis Cup player marched past Canadian Preston Codrington 6-0, 6-1 to set up a meeting with the No. 2 seed yesterday for a place in today’s 18 & under quarter-finals.
Shamsi was joined in yesterday’s round of 16 by Kale Dalla Costa and Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery.
National Under-18 and 21 champ Sebastien, who reached the final of the first stage of this five-leg circuit two weeks ago in St Lucia, is seeded sixth and he whipped Gerald Scotland of Guyana 6-1, 6-2.
Younger brother Zachery was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Ling Fung Lionel Ng, while 14-year-old Dalla Costa did not drop a single game against Vincentian wild-card Jaiden Bowens.
Beckham Sylvester, who had lost in two close sets against No. 4 seed Zachary Whittington in the first round last week in St Vincent, was the victim of another brutal draw and was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by the top-seed from Brazil.
Nathen Martin retired after losing the first set 6-1 to the American Whittington, while qualifier Adrian Jacob threw in the towel after losing the opener 6-2 to a Vincentian.
Tobagonian qualifier Bjorn Hall drew the No. 3 seed from Brazil and lost 6-3, 6-1.
Tranquillity Open Triple Crown champ Jordane Dookie, who reached the semis and captured the doubles titles in both legs to date, is the No. 3 seed in the girls’ draw.
The tournament ends on Friday and the final two legs will be played in Trinidad, beginning the day after.