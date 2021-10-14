CHLOE FRASER is among four players who will be representing Trinidad and Tobago in the Pan American Under-11 & Under-13 Table Tennis Championships from Monday in Ecuador.
The former national Under-11 and 13 champion will travel on Sunday along with coach Aleena Edwards and team-mates Jordan Thong, Malik Gopaul and Jonathan Cottay.
All four T&T players will be competing in the under-13 division in singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the one-week tournament.
Edwards, an 11-time national champion, helped prepare the quartet for this competition along with several other coaches, including her brother Aaron, Edwin Humphreys and former national champ Anthony “Sandfly” Brown.
Cottay won the Under-11 title in the Silver Bowl Championships the weekend before the first Covid-19 shutdown in mid-March last year, and he came back nine months later to lift the same trophy when the sport returned with the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Junior Invitational Table Tennis Tournament.
After losing to Gabriel John in the Silverbowl under-13 final, Gopaul went on to gain revenge when they clashed for the same crown in the QPCC tournament.
Despite being only ten years old in 2019. Fraser was already respected by the top players in the country.
The Silverbowl Under-13 champ easily won the national Under-21 trials not long before the pandemic forced the sport to be shut down for the second time in April.
Gopaul was listed at No. 3 in both the Under-11 and 13 categories when the rankings were last undated in the middle of 2019, while Thong and Cottay were ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Under-11 division.
There have been a few tournaments in the country since the first Covid-19 shutdown, but there have been no junior or senior major events.