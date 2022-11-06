T&T quartet in Barbados ITF

JORDANE DOOKIE is among four Trinidad and Tobago players doing battle at the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament this week in Barbados.
The East Zone Triple Crown champion is the second highest ranked female in the 18 and under draw of the Grade V event at #1,358 in the world.
The other players from this country in the field are Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery, and Kale Dalla Costa, who edged Neil King of Barbados 4-6, 5-7, 10/3 in the qualifying draw yesterday to qualify for today’s main draw.
The 2019 Caribbean Under-12 champ had played in a higher level (Grade 4) ITF tournament in the same country last week and reached the second round of the main draw.
After a straight-set victory, Dalla Costa, who just turned 14 years old, was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by the No. 2 seed and eventual champ Jagger Leach of the United States.
Tobagonian Jace Quashie was also in the draw and was beaten in straight sets by a Barbados player in the first round.
This week’s tournament will be the first ITF competition for the Byng brothers since they contested a three-leg circuit at home in August.
Older brother Sebastien is the ninth highest ranked male in the 32-draw at #2,322 in the world, while the 3,423-ranked Zachery is 18th.
After climbing over 1,000 places during the home circuit, Dookie came back last month in an ITF tournament in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and reached the quarter-finals of doubles following a first-round exit in singles.
The 15-year-old then remained in Georgia for a few days and went on to capture her second title in a USTA (United States Tennis Association) Tournament.