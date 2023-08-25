ALL four Trinidad and Tobago females were sent packing in the round of 16 of the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton International Thursday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
National champion Chequeda De Boulet, the only female from this country with a world ranking, came up against a player 103 places ahead of her on the computer and was overwhelmed 21-8, 21-4 by Kim Schmidt, the eighth-seeded world No 155 from Luxembourg.
Amara Urquhart, who captured the Under-17 singles title in CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation), on Sunday, had an even tougher challenge and went down 21-5, 21-7 against Peruvian Fernanda Rivva, ranked 105th and seeded second.
Amara Joachim, the conqueror of CAREBACO Under-15 champ Tenniya Tobias came up against the top seed and was dismissed 21-4, 21-4 by the 78th-ranked Mexican Vanessa Garcia.
Sydney Morris, who reached the last 16 without taking the court, was crushed 21-2, 21-1 by No 7 seed Maria Zambrano, the world No 144 from Ecuador.
Reece Marcano, runner-up in this year’s National Championships, had won two matches to be the only T&T male to reach the “round of 16.”
However, the former CAREBACO Under-11, 13 and 15 champ was beaten 21-16, 21-12 by 12 by American Mark Alcala—who is ranked 154th in the world and seeded fourth—earlier in the day.
The quarter-finals of singles, doubles and mixed doubles were scheduled after press time yesterday, and the final two rounds will take place over the next two days.
The four-day event is this country’s fifth-ever Badminton World Federation-sanction competition and 37 world-ranked players are involved.