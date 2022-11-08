T&T quintet dumped out Barbados ITF

FOUR Trinidad and Tobago players were beaten in singles and doubles when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament continued yesterday in Barbados.

After Kale Dalla Costa and the Byngs won their first-round 18 & under encounters in the Grade V tournament the day before, there were beaten by seeded American players in their quest to reach today’s quarter-finals. The No. 2 seed took down Zachery B

yng 6-1, 6-1, while older brother Sebastien was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by the third seed.

Dalla Costa, who had lost in the first round in a tournament at a higher level (Grade IV) last week at the same venue, was overwhelmed 6-2, 6-0 by the No. 5 seed. The second-ranked 14 & under player in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) actually won two matches in the tournament as he came through the qualifying draw over the weekend.

Jordane Dookie, the third-ranked COTECC player of last year, was seeded to reach the final, but the second seed was stunned 7-6 (7/1), 6-0 in her opening match by Simran Makker of the United States.

And later, last year’s First Citizens Junior Player of the Year (Dookie) and Korean Dian Lee went down 7-5, 6-3 to Makker and her compatriot Calla McGill at the first hurdle in doubles.

The Byngs were beaten 6-1, 6-3 by the No. 2 seeds from Canada, while Dalla Costa and Barbadian Aidan Clarke lost 6-2, 6-1 to an American/British combination.

Tobagonian Jace Quashie, who did not play singles after losing in the first round last week, and his Vincentian partner were far from disgraced in their 6-2, 7-5 defeat at the hands of the top-seeded Americans.

