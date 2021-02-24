The Trinidad and Tobago Equestrian Association (TTEA) has strived to ensure continuity of training and competitions in spite of Covid-19.
In addition to hosting Zoom training sessions with international coaches and virtual competitions with international judges, the TTEA piloted Musical Freestyle Dressage by staging a course for its membership.
Dressage forms the cornerstone of all equestrian sports where both the horse and rider are judged on obedience, accuracy and harmonious balance for each executed movement.
In November 2020, dressage and jumping teams represented T&T at virtual Caribbean Equestrian Association (CEA) competitions against riders from Barbados, Bermuda and Cayman Islands.
T&T finished second in adult dressage freestyle, third in children’s dressage freestyle, third in the adult dressage challenge, fourth in the children’s dressage challenge, and third in jumping. Barbados won the two adult dressage categories, while Bermuda did the same in the children’s dressage. Barbados emerged as the top jumping team.
Today, we meet the riders who represented the “Red, White and Black”.
CEA Dressage Challenge 2020
ADULT TEAM:
Patrice Stollmeyer, 63
“Being part of Team T&T is an honour. This was particularly enjoyable as my horse Claudio, my coach Maria Inez Garcia and I were really working hard to improve. I bred Claudio and he is like my son, so I’m very proud of him. My personal goal in dressage is to simply see how far I can go before I have to hang up my boots!”
Janelle Spencer, 35
“I’m looking forward to see where Audi and I will go in the future. My horse is a fantastic jumper so I hope to make the Show Jumping Trinidad team next year.”
Olivia Xavier Harford, 26
“My aspiration for the equestrian sport is for it to be recognised and valued as much as cricket and football is to the Trinidadian people.”
Joanne Benjamin, 17
“I competed on Mojito who is owned by Luisa Fernandes of Jericho Stables. It is with genuine hope that in the near future horseback riding as a sport will become more recognised in the country.”
Michelle Sabga-Aboud, 20
“I competed on Biscoito, owned by Luisa Fernandes. In the future, I would love to see Trinidad being represented in all disciplines on the international stage for our equestrian sport. Personally, I am aiming to compete at Grand Prix in the near future with the hopes of competing internationally.”
Andrea Leigh, 55
“We hope to improve our results and be more competitive within the region, hopefully gaining more publicity with the aim to encourage more people to get involved in the sport.”
CHILDREN’S TEAM:
Caitlyn Sebastien, 13
“I would like to see more people gravitate towards the sport because it allows for therapeutic healing. It also entails taking pride in grooming and nurturing an animal to strive for the best it can be. A priceless experience.”
Charlotte Mack, 12
“I hope that the sport will continue to grow in Trinidad and Tobago, and that over time we will improve the level of the sport and eventually be able to compete at international shows.”
Justynne Fletcher, 12
“I endeavour to further develop my equestrian skills to compete internationally, and aspire to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Olympic Games. I’m tremendously grateful for my horse Quiet Bid.”
Annabella Hill, 12
“My dream is to keep representing Trinidad, follow my love and passion for horses and continue riding through university and eventually competing professionally through the ranks all the way up to the international Grand Prix level. “
Caitlin Whitling, 14
“I hope that more people join this wonderful sport to widen the equestrian community nationally. I aspire to continue representing TnT as I continue to grow in the sport.”
CEA Jumping Competition 2020
Jordanne Brown, 20
“l hope to continue seeing more young, passionate and diverse riders join the sport so that it not only grows in significance but also in its reach across Trinidad. I will continue to ride and compete every opportunity I get.”
Annabella Hill, 12
Caitlin Whitling, 14