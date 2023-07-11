T&T riders shine in Ecuador

For the first six months of 2023, the Trinidad and Tobago Equestrian Association hosted two Jumping League competitions and two Dressage League competitions. The TTEA’s Jumping League competitions also serve as preparation for regional and international competitions.
Four of T&T’s best junior riders recently attended the COPA Gerber/ Kia International Invitational Competition in Ecuador. The riders were loaned horses by the organisers of the competition. These riders were Annabella Hill, 14, Justynne Fletcher, 15, both riding at 1.10m Level, and Mia Vieira and Jaimie Fletcher, both 13, riding at 1.0m Level.
Our junior riders had immediate success. Vieira on Dulche de Leche won the opening class with a clear round. Jaimie Fletcher, riding Orion, also had a clear round but in a slower time, placing her second to Vieira.
On the second day of competition, Vieira and Jaimie both rode clear rounds and came in fourth and fifth, respectively, based on their times. There were 13 riders in the 1.0m Level.
On the last day, Jaimie Fletcher rode an excellent clear round and got into jump off, also riding a clear round in the jump off to place fifth in the Finals. Only one second separated the second to fifth place riders. The Ecuadorians took first to third place riding their own horses.
Seven countries competed in the Copa Gerber International Invitational: Ecuador, Brazil, Colombia, Puerto Rico, USA, Guatemala and T&T.
In the 1.10m Level, Hill rode an excellent clear round to get into the jump off in the Final Class. One knockdown in the jump off placed her sixth in a class of 38 riders. Justynne placed ninth with just one knockdown in the first round of the Finals.
Back at home, 24 riders competed in the TTEA’s Jumping League 1 & 2. Riders compete for points towards the TTEA’s Year End Championships.
The current standings are as follows:
Sandhya Moll on Apocalypse leads the way at the Intermediate Seniors level with 50 points while Justynne Fletcher on Cape Canaveral at the Intermediate Juniors level has amassed 100 points.
At the Novice Seniors level, Caitlyn Sebastien with Rafa is tied with Amy Costelloe on Audacity to Hope with 70 points each. In Novice Juniors, Jaimie Fletcher leads on L’ouvre.
Elizabeth West on Royal Ballet tops the Maiden Seniors division while Hailey Ali on Free Spirit is winning a close battle in the Maiden Juniors.
Gabrielle Borde on Monte Carlo is leading the Beginner 2 Seniors and Sophie Tewarie on Romeo is winning in the Juniors. Ceinwen Jones on Madame Bean is at the top in Beginner 1 Juniors.
Judging the TTEA’s Dressage League competitions online was Victoria Mandl, retired FEI 4 star Dressage Judge, from Austria. United States Dressage Federation tests were mainly used with levels starting at Introductory and going up to Fourth Level.
The local riders’ Dressage scores have gone up considerably:
In Dressage League 2, the High Scorer Senior was Asha Bansee on Quiet Bid with 70.483 per cent in Training Level 1.
The High Scorer Junior was Kaitlin Lee on Apache with 72.4 per cent, also in Training Level.
High Scorer Senior in Dressage League 1 was Patrice Stollmeyer on Claudio with 69.868 per cent at Fourth Level. High Scorer for Junior riders was shared between Safara Marshall on Princess Kate and Kaitlin Lee on Apache, each with 71.8 per cent at Training Level.
Riders receive points based on their results in each Dressage League. The following riders, with their horses, are leading the standings at the various levels:
Fourth Level Seniors — Patrice Stollmeyer on Claudio
Third Level Seniors — Luis Fernandez on Biscoito
Second Level Juniors — Jaimie Fletcher on Takeover
First Level Seniors — Sandhya Moll on Apocalypse
First Level Juniors — tied between Charlotte Mack on Apache and Jaimie Fletcher on L’ouvre.
Training Level Seniors — Natalie Rapier on Sweet Caroline
Training Level Juniors — tied between Alix Pantin on Miss Lily and Kaitlin Lee on Apache
Introductory Level Seniors — Jessica Morton on Integrity
Introductory Level Juniors — Lillie-Belle Balkissoon on Baby Girl