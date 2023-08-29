T&T rugby men declaw ‘Panthers’

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s rugby team won a thrilling 19-15 victory over USA’s Rugby South Panthers, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, last Saturday.
And in the other encounter of a double-header, the T&T Under-23s did not fare as well as their senior counterparts, as the Rugby South Panthers U-23s recorded a 39-28 win.
The South Panthers regularly participate in RAN tournaments, in which they are known to dominate and they were in Trinidad and Tobago to continue their team development.
The last time the Trinidad and Tobago senior men 15s team faced off against the South Panthers at the St. Mary’s College Ground, the home team triumphed over the visitors in the last minute of the game.
This year already, T&T and the Rugby South Panthers have competed in two divisions; U-19 men and women’s Rugby 15s.
Returning to the senior men’s competition and adding the Under-23 division is a testament to the commitment to the developmental contributions of both the Trinidad and Tobago Rugby Union and the USA Rugby South Panthers organisations.
This is a big year for rugby, which will see the Rugby World Cup 2023 being played across France, spanning between September and October.