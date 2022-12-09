T&T’s Abba in Florida semis

ABBA Campbell-Smith marched into the semi-finals of the Casely International Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday in Miami, Florida, USA.
After receiving a bye in the first round, the Trinidad and Tobago player overwhelmed a Brazilian 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the last four in the 12 and under division, today.
Her brother Yeshowah brushed aside an Argentine 6-2, 6-0 to earn a meeting with a player from Canada after press time last night for a place in today’s 14 and under semis. He is the eldest member of the Campbell-Smith quartet competing in this prestigious series over the next few days.
The T&T contingent also includes Alex Chin and Thomas Chung, who failed to trouble the scorer in the first round of the 18 and under draw.
Yeshowah reached the doubles semis of a tournament in the Little Mo series in nearby Palm Gardens a couple days ago. Abba and eldest sister Em-Miryam reached the quarters in doubles and mixed doubles in the 11 and under and 13 and under divisions, respectively, while Rukha advanced to the 8 and under mixed doubles final.
Em-Miryam, ranked second in the 14 and under division of COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation), was scheduled to begin her campaign in this category last night. Ruhka will be in action in the 8 and under age-group of a tournament in the series which starts today, while Chin will begin his campaign in the 16 and under category tomorrow.