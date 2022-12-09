T&T’s Abba in Florida semis

When it comes down to a penalty shoot-out at the World Cup, count on Croatia to make it through.

Twice already at the tournament in Qatar and twice four years ago in Russia, the Croats had to steel themselves for one of the toughest — and certainly one of the cruellest — tests in football. They won all four of them.

The latest shoot-out knocked five-time champions Brazil out of the World Cup yesterday. Croatia won 4-2 after a 1-1 draw through extra-time.