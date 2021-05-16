T&T’s beach footballers face Costa Rica today

Trinidad and Tobago will see action on the opening day of the 2021 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship (CBSC), taking on hosts Costa Rica from 6pm today.
Following a two-week training camp and a series of warm-up matches against Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago’s head coach Ramiro Amarelle said his team is ready, having arrived in Costa Rica two days before the competition.
“We are ready to play,” stated Amarelle, a former Spain and Barcelona beach soccer player, “We want to represent our country with pride.”
At the last Concacaf Championship, in 2019, T&T reached the quarter-final round before going out 5-4 to Mexico. The Mexicans defeated United States 6-2 in the final.
The 2021 competition kicks off at noon with defending champions Mexico playing Belize, and will continue until Sunday, May 23. El Tricolor are in pursuit of a fifth CBSC crown.