T&T’s beach footballers face Costa Rica today

Trinidad and Tobago will see action on the opening day of the 2021 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship (CBSC), taking on hosts Costa Rica from 6pm today.

Following a two-week training camp and a series of warm-up matches against Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago’s head coach Ramiro Amarelle said his team is ready, having arrived in Costa Rica two days before the competition.

“We are ready to play,” stated Amarelle, a former Spain and Barcelona beach soccer player, “We want to represent our country with pride.”

At the last Concacaf Championship, in 2019, T&T reached the quarter-final round before going out 5-4 to Mexico. The Mexicans defeated United States 6-2 in the final.

The 2021 competition kicks off at noon with defending champions Mexico playing Belize, and will continue until Sunday, May 23. El Tricolor are in pursuit of a fifth CBSC crown.

TYRA ADDS SILVER

Tyra Gittens followed up her record-breaking women’s heptahlon performance on the first two days of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Texas, USA, with a podium finish in the high jump, late on Saturday.

FIFA ignores Guyana Puerto Rico also hoping for action on Boucard

Six weeks after submitting a formal protest to the international football federation (FIFA) regarding the ineligibility of Trinidad and Tobago international Andre Boucard in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has not received an official response from the world governing body.

Hackshaw has high hopes

In his first two seasons with Indy Eleven, Trinidad and Tobago defender Neveal Hackshaw was an All-League performer (1st team in 2019, 2nd team in 2020). Now, he’s back for a third season in the United Soccer League (USL) Division One.

Dear Running: You’ve made me the person I am today

Taejha Badal is a senior at Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas, USA, and is a recent commit to Texas A&M University.

She is coming off an outdoor season where she picked up career best times of 11.35 (windy) and 23.69 in the 100 metres and 200m, respectively, and grabbed two runner-up finishes in the 100m and 200m at the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) State Championships.

Sport Ministry launches training video series

The Ministry of Sport and Community Development has a rollout of its sport training video series, which offers insights into the playing, managing, coaching and administration of various sports.