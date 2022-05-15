T&T’s Browne fails to fire in Men’s Sprint at Nations Cup

Team TTO cyclist Kwesi Browne exited at the 1/16th round of the Men’s Sprint event as he brought his second Tissot UCI Nations Cup in Milton, Canada, yesterday.
Browne finished 27th of 35 in the qualifying round, to take the penultimate spot to advance, stopping the clock in 10.148 seconds. Australia’s Matthew Richardson posted the fasted time in this round, clocking 9.550 seconds, followed by Matthew Glaetzer (9.558) and Mateusz Rudyk (9.587).
In the 1/16th round, Browne faced off against Canada’s Nick Wammes -- the sixth fastest after the qualifying round (9.612) -- and lost.
On Friday, Browne failed to advance past the first round of the repechage in the men’s keirin.
Browne, the country’s sole representative accompanied by manager Gregory Dandrade, first failed to attain an automatic qualification in his heat five, first round ride.
In that heat, Browne finished fourth behind Japan’s Kento Yamasaki, Germany’s Steffan Botticher, and Spain’s Juan Peralta but finished ahead of Hungary’s Patrik Lovassy and Great Britain’s Hamish Turnbull.
Browne got a second bite at the cherry in the first round repechage but finished fourth of five in heat one to be eliminated.
The event was won by China’s Yu Zhou followed by Hungary’s Sandor Szolantay, Netherlands’ Jeffrey Hoogland while Browne beat one home, Mexico’s Edgar Osuna.
After this Canada assignment, Browne is expected to be joined by a recuperating Nicholas Paul — on the mend from a right collarbone fracture he sustained in the Glasgow Cup — at the Cali, Colombia, leg of the Nations Cup.