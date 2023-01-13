T&T’s Cumberbatch appointed technical delegate for CYG

TRINIDADIAN Pamela Cumberbatch has been named technical delegate by World Netball for August’s 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), scheduled for Port of Spain.
The sport’s world governing body said Cumberbatch will collaborate with them, the Local Organising Committee and the Commonwealth Games Federation to “ensure compliance with World Netball’s rules and regulations both prior to and during the competition.”
“Pamela has worked in netball since 1995, playing a vital role in many national and international netball events hosted by and involving Trinidad and Tobago,” said World Netball CEO, Clare Briegal.
“From being the Secretary of the World Netball Member, Trinidad and Tobago from 2004 to 2006, to training and coordinating the table officials for the Americas Games in 2012, whilst also managing the Trinidad and Tobago Under-21 squad in the same year, and most recently in her role as the current Technical Trainer of the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Associations table officials—Pamela has gained multiple experiences which will be key to her success in this role.
“World Netball looks forward to working closely with Pamela, the Trinbago 2023 local organising committee and the Commonwealth Games Federation on the delivery of a world-class FAST5 netball competition at the Commonwealth Youth Games.”
The CYG, also dubbed Trinbago 2023, will be run from August 4-11 and marks the seventh hosting of the showpiece. The multi-sport event will be hosted across four venues and will see participation by over 70 nations.
“It’s a privilege and an honour to serve in any way that will aid in positively impacting our youths,” Cumberbath said. “Harnessing the talents of the young in such a positive environment, will only augur well for their personal development and the continuing [evolution] of the sport of netball.”