T&T’s Hinds, a game-changer

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship (CWC) kicks off today in Monterrey, Mexico, with eight teams in pursuit of lifting the trophy and proclaiming themselves champions of women’s football in this region.

Each of the teams boast a special kind of player who is capable of making a play that can change the course of a game and swing things in their team’s favour. For Trinidad and Tobago, that player is Liana Hinds.

With the T&T Women Warriors seeking to become the second Caribbean team to qualify for a Women’s World Cup, a talented and versatile player like Hinds could prove pivotal in a historical quest that begins tomorrow when T&T face Olympic champions Canada, at BBVA Stadium, Monterrey, from 10 p.m.

It is impossible to refer to Hinds as any specific kind of player, as she is as versatile as they come. Capable of playing in defence, midfield and as a forward, the Scotland-based Hibernian player’s ability to slot into any position allows her to make the difference from any area on the field.

Hinds was born in the USA and is eligible to play for T&T due to her ancestry. She has appeared in 20 senior national team matches for the Women Warriors, with three goals scored. Between matches in the CWC and CWC Qualifying, Hinds has 16 games under her belt, with one goal.

The Hartford, Connecticut-born player featured in five matches in the 2014 edition, seven games in 2018 and then all four matches in 2022 CWC Qualifying, with her lone CWC goal coming in Trinidad and Tobago’s 13-0 victory versus Turks and Caicos Islands, on April 9.

Hinds’ contribution to T&T goes back years to her time in various Youth tournaments. It all started when she represented her country at the 2010 U-17 Women’s World Cup, where she scored two goals in three games. The 27-year-old also has plenty of experience in CONCACAF Youth tournaments, playing at the 2012 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship and then at the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship.

Futsal bronze

Che Benny scored a handful of goals to steer Trinidad and Tobago past Martinique 8-2 in the Caribbean Games men’s futsal third-place play-off, in Guadeloupe, yesterday. In addition to his five goals, Benny had two assists.

The futsal bronze took the T&T medal tally at the inaugural Caribbean Games to 17. Competing in six sports, T&T earned five gold medals, seven silver and five bronze.

Gwendolyn Smith struck gold for Trinidad and Tobago in the women’s 55-59 javelin throw at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland, yesterday.

Smith landed the spear 37.50 metres for a huge cushion on Finland’s Kristiina Peltola, the silver medallist at 33.46. Latvia’s Llona Kojalovica bagged bronze with a 32.17m throw. Smith’s T&T teammate, Suzan Garcia was 14th at 17.20.

T&T’s Hinds, a game-changer

‘Joker’ beats curfew to reach 13th Wimbledon quarter-final

Facing an unexpectedly tough opponent and a pending curfew, Novak Djokovic put his game into another gear to beat both.

The six-time champion reached his 13th Wimbledon quarter-final by beating Dutch wild-card entry Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Centre Court.

When Van Rijthoven, ranked 104th, surprisingly won a 50-minute second set, it looked like the match might not finish before Wimbledon’s 11 p.m. (UK time) curfew. But Djokovic sped through the next two sets to wrap up the win with about 20 minutes to spare and ensure he gets a full rest day today.

Rovman Powell and Brandon King struck starkly contrasting half-centuries as West Indies once again dominated Bangladesh to earn a comfortable 35-run victory in the second T20 International at Windsor Park, yesterday.

With the rain which wrecked Saturday’s opener at the venue staying away, West Indies galloped to 193 for five from their 20 overs after choosing to bat first, Powell clobbering a brutal unbeaten 61 from 28 balls and King carving out a classy 57 from 43 deliveries.

Sam hat-trick puts Army back into 2nd

STRIKER Brent Sam scored his second hat-trick of the season as Defence Force moved back into second spot in the Ascension Football Tournament with a comprehensive 5-0 shutout of Real West Fort at the Arima Velodrome, when Saturday’s double-header also saw Deportivo Point Fortin defeat cellar-placed Moruga FC 4-1.