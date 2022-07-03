T&T’s Hinds, a game-changer

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship (CWC) kicks off today in Monterrey, Mexico, with eight teams in pursuit of lifting the trophy and proclaiming themselves champions of women’s football in this region.
Each of the teams boast a special kind of player who is capable of making a play that can change the course of a game and swing things in their team’s favour. For Trinidad and Tobago, that player is Liana Hinds.
With the T&T Women Warriors seeking to become the second Caribbean team to qualify for a Women’s World Cup, a talented and versatile player like Hinds could prove pivotal in a historical quest that begins tomorrow when T&T face Olympic champions Canada, at BBVA Stadium, Monterrey, from 10 p.m.
It is impossible to refer to Hinds as any specific kind of player, as she is as versatile as they come. Capable of playing in defence, midfield and as a forward, the Scotland-based Hibernian player’s ability to slot into any position allows her to make the difference from any area on the field.
Hinds was born in the USA and is eligible to play for T&T due to her ancestry. She has appeared in 20 senior national team matches for the Women Warriors, with three goals scored. Between matches in the CWC and CWC Qualifying, Hinds has 16 games under her belt, with one goal.
The Hartford, Connecticut-born player featured in five matches in the 2014 edition, seven games in 2018 and then all four matches in 2022 CWC Qualifying, with her lone CWC goal coming in Trinidad and Tobago’s 13-0 victory versus Turks and Caicos Islands, on April 9.
Hinds’ contribution to T&T goes back years to her time in various Youth tournaments. It all started when she represented her country at the 2010 U-17 Women’s World Cup, where she scored two goals in three games. The 27-year-old also has plenty of experience in CONCACAF Youth tournaments, playing at the 2012 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship and then at the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship.