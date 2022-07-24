Trinidad and Tobago all-rounder Joshua James starred with the ball for the Cricket West Indies Emerging Players Academy as they whipped Antigua and Barbuda by 75 runs in a 50-over game at Liberta Playing Field in Antigua on Saturday.
James grabbed four wickets for 23 runs from six overs as the home team were dismissed for 99, replying to the Academy’s score of 213 all out.
Having won the toss, the Academy didn’t get off to the best of starts, losing opener Carlton Bowen Tuckett for six in the fifth over.
However, Kirk McKenzie kept the Academy team in the hunt with a top-score of 80 as he and Teddy Bishop put on 54 runs for the second wicket.
Bishop only made 15 before he was out to Elroy Francis Jr, who was the pick of the bowlers for the home team with four for 43.
Francis ripped through the Academy middle order, trapping Ackeem Auguste lbw for 18 before getting rid of McKenzie (76 balls) and Kevin Wickham (five) as they slipped to 134 for five.
Nyeem Young was the only other Academy batter to get a score of note, hitting 28 off 35 balls as they were dismissed in 42.5 overs. Antigua seemed to be on top of the chase early on, with Kofi James dominating an opening stand of 47 with Michael Haynes-Dover before Raymon Simmonds removed the latter for six to trigger a batting collapse that saw the remaining wickets fall for the addition of just 52 runs.
After Simmonds’ initial breakthrough, Joshua James, who hails from Tobago, went to work, removing Kofi James, caught by Tuckett for 52.
Joshua James got Michael Greaves (three) in similar fashion before trapping Francis (12) lbw and removing Demetri Lucas, caught by Bishop for one.
Kelvin Pitman completed the match with a double strike in the 25th over, bowling Jedidah Martin (one) and trapping Michael Marcellin lbw for zero.
Summarised scores:
Emerging Players Academy 213 (42.5 overs) (Kirk McKenzie 80, Nyeem Young 28; Elroy Francis Jr 4/43, Taiem Tonge 2/35)
vs Antigua and Barbuda 99 (24.5 overs) (Kofi James 52; Joshua James 4/23, Joshua Bishop 2/10, Kelvin Pitman 2/1)
—Emerging Players won by 75 runs