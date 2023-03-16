T&T’s Joseph for Emerging Players camp

Teenagers Trishan Holder, Zaida James, and Djenaba Joseph are among 15 players that Cricket West Indies have invited for a West Indies Women’s Emerging Players high-performance camp from March 16 to 30 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG).
The trio were part of the West Indies Women’s Under-19 team that played in the ICC Women’s Youth Twenty20 World Cup this past January in South Africa, where they also played in the West Indies Women’s senior team at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup a few weeks later.
CWI high-performance manager Graeme West said the camp was geared towards players aged 25 and under as part of developing the pool of women’s talent.
“The camp will offer activities and support across technical, tactical, physical, mental, and personal development areas with individualised programmes following each players involvement in the senior and Under-19 sides in the last six months,” he said in a CWI news release.
“We are looking to increase our investment in our most talented young female players, and the introduction of an Academy programme later in the year will provide a further 15 players with full-time support, training, and competitive opportunities as they make their way through the CWI high-performance pathway.”
Other players with international experience who will be participating are allrounders Jannilea Glasgow, Kaysia Shultz, Sheneta Grimmond, Qiana Joseph, and Shabika Gajnabi.
Squad:
Earnisha Fontaine, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannilea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenba Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Abini St Jean, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Kate Wilmott.