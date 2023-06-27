T&T’s Khan in JITIC semis

MADISON KHAN advanced to the semi-finals of the consolation draw in the Under-14 division of the leading tournament in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) region yesterday, in the Dominican Republic.
All nine Trinidad and Tobago players are in the Grade III draw after failing to qualify from the round-robin group stage over the previous three days for the main (Grade A) draws.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Khan edged Honduran Pamela Leonor 5-7, 0-6, 10/6 and then took down Valeria Santana 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in the quarter-finals.
The winner of the Under-16 title last week in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament will oppose a player from El Salvador in this morning’s semi-finals.
Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith was leading the T&T challenge, but she continued to struggle and was beaten 6-4, 6-0 in the round of 16 by Paola Esperanza of El Salvador after a 6-1, 6-3 win in the first round on Monday.
The third-ranked player in COTECC had lost all three matches in the round-robin stage.
Campbell-Smith’s younger sister Abba, who also did not win a match in the first stage, was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Valentina Kafati of Honduras, following a 7-5, 7-6 triumph over a Panamanian the day before in the first round.
After a first-round bye, Makeda Bain went down 6-2, 6-4 against second-seeded Camila Moratya of El Salvador.
Shiloh Walker had beaten a player from Suriname 6-3, 6-3 in the first round on Monday, but she went down 6-4, 6-2 to Costa Rican Isabekl Montiero in her attempt to reach the quarters yesterday.
In the boys’ equivalent draw, both Nirav Dougdeen and Darius Rahaman were eliminated in the second round yesterday.
Rahaman, who was leading 6-2, 2-0 when his opponent retired on Monday, was beaten 6-2, 6-3 by Puerto Rican Marco Perez.
Dougdeen, who along with Khan were the only T&T players to win as many as two matches in the group stage, went down 6-4, 6-3 against Honduran Mario Rivera following a first-round bye.
Connor Carrington had been nosed out 2-6, 6-4, 10/8 by a player from El Salvador and “Lease” champ Jovan Garibana lost 6-3, 6-1 to Brandon Brodgwater of Curacao in Monday’s first round.