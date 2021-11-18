T&T’s Martin finishes 4th in Jamaica Open

TEAM TTO golfer Ben Martin finished fourth when the 54th Jamaica Open concluded Wednesday at the Tryall Golf Club, Jamaica.

The 30-year-old multiple T&T Open champion shot a round of 71 on the final day to end on 210 for the three-day competition, after being in a four-way tie for second starting the day’s play.

The tournament was won by Michael Maguire of the USA who defeated compatriot Ryan Sullivan in a dramatic sudden-death play-off. Both USA golfers finished the 72-hole tournament tied on eight-under-par 208 after scoring 69 and 65, respectively, on the last day.

In the ensuing one-hole play-off, Sullivan first parred before Maguire made a long birdie putt for the win to improve on his third-place finishes in 2017 and 2019. Sullivan’s nine-under-par 65 was the best one-day score of the championship.

Stephen Grant, also the USA, finished third after a four-under-par 68 on the final day for a three-day total of 209, ahead of T&T’s Martin. He shot 71 for a total score of 210. Canadian Dustin Risdon, who led the first two days, lost his way on the final day, posting three-over-par 75 to end on 211 for fifth.

