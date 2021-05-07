T&T’s Pierre reaches quarters in New York

AFTER mounting the podium in his previous two table tennis tournaments in the United States, Sherdon Pierre just failed to reach the medal round in the third recently in New York.

The Trinidad and Tobago player won four matches in three straight games before being edged 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-9 in the C division (under-2000) quarter-finals of the April leg of Westchester Little Open by Tamas Szeles.

Pierre has stuck gold in the March leg of this tournament and then earned a bronze medal a couple weeks later in the Princeton Pong Tournament.

After three convincing victories to finish at the top of his round-robin group, the 30-year-old whipped Shy Shatz 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 to reach the last eight.

Pierre left the country in February to manage Tryese Knight in his quest to qualify for the Olympic Games, to be staged in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23-August 8.

But like all his fellow Caribbean colleagues, the Barbadian failed to qualify three weeks ago in Argentina.

Pierre, a member of D’Abadie Youths Club, stated that tournaments are “very expensive” in New York (US$150 each), but he may compete in one more next weekend before returning home via Barbados.

The former public relations officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association had expected to be back a couple weeks ago, but flights were disrupted because of recent eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent.

