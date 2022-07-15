T&T’s Powder traded to Tulsa

FC Tulsa has announced that it has finalised a trade to bring in a proven young midfielder/defender Noah Powder to bolster its backline.
Powder, has played for MLS club Real Salt Lake and was recently a part of the Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national team for CCOCACAF Nations League matches against Nicaragua, Bahamas and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Powder, a 23-year-old left-back from New Jersey who represents T&T internationally, has already made 115 appearances over his USL Championship career with 12 goals and 10 assists.
Last season, Powder was rewarded for his excellent play with a promotion to MLS’ Real Salt Lake where he would go on to make seven appearances in the United States’ top-flight soccer league.
“We’re excited to add someone of Noah’s calibre to our roster at this point in the season,” said FC Tulsa president Sam Doerr. “At just 23 years old, he has already won two USL Championship titles and knows what it takes to win in this league. Our fans will enjoy his attacking style and his pace fits the roster identity we are trying to build at this club.”
Powder kicked off his career by signing with the New York Red Bulls Academy in 2016 and debuted for its USL Championship side as a 17-year-old.
Internationally, Powder has capped 12 times for the senior T&T team between World Cup Qualifying, the 2021 Gold Cup, friendlies, and most recently, in CONCACAF Nations League B play.
Powder started in three of T&T’s four Nations League matches in June and the “Soca Warriors” won all three. He also made five appearances for the U-17s and eight more for the U-20s prior to getting the call up to the senior squad.