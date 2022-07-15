T&T’s Powder traded to Tulsa

Norman’s Windball Cricket League was back in full swing last Sunday at Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua with defending Premier Division champions More Fire opening their title defence with an easy 36-run victory over Level up.

Stephan Wharwood struck an unbeaten 45 while Tevon Jadoo hit 30 as More Fire posted 102 for two off their 12 overs. Level Up replied with 66 for eight.