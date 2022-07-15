T&T’s Powder traded to Tulsa

Noah Powder

12 SENIOR CAPS: File photo from last month shows Trinidad and Tobago’s Noah Powder, left, attempting to elude Bahamas’ Christopher Rahming, during —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

FC Tulsa has announced that it has finalised a trade to bring in a proven young midfielder/defender Noah Powder to bolster its backline.

Powder, has played for MLS club Real Salt Lake and was recently a part of the Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national team for CCOCACAF Nations League matches against Nicaragua, Bahamas and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Powder, a 23-year-old left-back from New Jersey who represents T&T internationally, has already made 115 appearances over his USL Championship career with 12 goals and 10 assists.

Last season, Powder was rewarded for his excellent play with a promotion to MLS’ Real Salt Lake where he would go on to make seven appearances in the United States’ top-flight soccer league.

“We’re excited to add someone of Noah’s calibre to our roster at this point in the season,” said FC Tulsa president Sam Doerr. “At just 23 years old, he has already won two USL Championship titles and knows what it takes to win in this league. Our fans will enjoy his attacking style and his pace fits the roster identity we are trying to build at this club.”

Powder kicked off his career by signing with the New York Red Bulls Academy in 2016 and debuted for its USL Championship side as a 17-year-old.

Internationally, Powder has capped 12 times for the senior T&T team between World Cup Qualifying, the 2021 Gold Cup, friendlies, and most recently, in CONCACAF Nations League B play.

Powder started in three of T&T’s four Nations League matches in June and the “Soca Warriors” won all three. He also made five appearances for the U-17s and eight more for the U-20s prior to getting the call up to the senior squad.

Five claim ‘Sagicor’ double crowns

FIVE players captured double crowns in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Sebastien Byng, Connor Carrington, Ryan Steuart and Tobagonians Makeda Bain and Josiah Hills won singles and doubles titles in the seven-day tournament.

Norman’s windball league returns

Norman’s Windball Cricket League was back in full swing last Sunday at Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua with defending Premier Division champions More Fire opening their title defence with an easy 36-run victory over Level up.

Stephan Wharwood struck an unbeaten 45 while Tevon Jadoo hit 30 as More Fire posted 102 for two off their 12 overs. Level Up replied with 66 for eight.

SUSANNA HADAD, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilders Federation (TTBBF), has had her e-mail account hacked, resulting in the leak of confidential material revealing the Federation’s correspondence to the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) seeking funds to host two national championships events.

Keston Bledman has had many successes competing for Trinidad and Tobago in the men’s 4x100 metres relay. His most recent podium finish at a high profile meet came at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, where he teamed up with Jerod Elcock, Akanni Hislop and Kyle Greaux for sprint relay silver.

Jagessar, Ramdoo get practice 50s

Opening batters Justin Jagessar and Kyle Ramdoo both struck unbeaten half centuries as the Trinidad and Tobago Under-17s got some welcomed match practice ahead of the regional tournament set to bowl off in Trinidad next week.

The T&T U-17 skipper Jaggesar continued his good form with the bat, hitting 75 not out while Ramdoo made 51 before retiring as they posted 209 for seven off 50 overs against a national U-19 side at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.