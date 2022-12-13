T&T’s Samaroo stays focused

TRINIDAD and Tobago women’s Under-19 skipper Shalini Samaroo has aspirations of reaching the highest level and that goal has kept her going through two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and now she is one level away from a West Indies senior team call-up.
Samaroo is one of four T&T players selected for the West Indies Under-19 women’s team for next month’s ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup and she has gained the confidence of local T&T Cricket Board coach Kelvin Williams as well as Cricket West Indies lead selector for women’s cricket, Ann Browne-John.
The other players earning a call-up are all-rounder Djenaba Joseph, who is the sister of former World Cup Under-19 player Mbeki Joseph, as well as wicketkeeper Shunell Sawh and medium pacer KD Jazz Mitchell.
Reacting to the news of her call-up for the inaugural tournament, Samaroo described it as “one of my greatest accomplishments”.
“It’s an opportunity that not many athletes are given and I’m super thankful for that. It’s a dream come through not only to me but my grandfather who isn’t here on the physical plane (may he continue to r.i.p.),” Samaroo continued.
“He was my mentor, role model and encourager. What makes this more special to my family and I is that we know he’s looking down and smiling because this is the journey he wanted me to be on,” she added.
Driven by her goal
Asked about her drive to keep training and raising her game during two years of the Covid-19 pandemic which kept almost all athletes on the sidelines, Samaroo said she wanted to reach the top and that goal has kept her going.
“During the pandemic, it was a bit challenging to train but despite that I kept reading and looking at past games, keeping up with the mental part of the game,” she explained.
“On some days I’d do strength training and also skill work just to keep the form. My goal is to develop my game to the highest level and also be consistent in everything I do. By keeping that to the back of my head, it motivates me to keep working hard,” she concluded.