LENNY SEECHARAN scored at massive odds during last week Monday’s horse racing card at Hastings Racecourse, Canada.
The Trinidad and Tobago jockey guided Sargent Rick home by one-and-a-quarter lengths at odds of 17/1 in the penultimate event, the six-and-a-half (1,300 metres) waiver claiming event for three year-olds and over horses.
After sitting out the first race, Seecharan was in action in the other six and finished on the board on two other occasions – second aboard Uptown Funky Cat in the third and fourth two races later with Cha Ching. The 25-year-old had a runner-up finish and three fourths from his five mounts in the seven-race card on Tuesday.
Action takes place only on Mondays and Tuesday at the Vancouver race track and Seecharan is booked to ride in all seven races for both days this week.
The final of his 14 mounts will be Uptown Funky Cat, who came close to becoming his third winner of the season three races before Sargent Rick’s major upset.
Seecharan is now a full-fledged jockey after being crowned champion apprentice at “Hastings” in the last two seasons. He booted home 18 winners for the title last year, 12 more than his brother Learie Jr.
The identical-twin sons of jockey Learie Seecharan began riding professionally at the age of 19 at home in Trinidad – Santa Rosa Park, Arima – in 2015.
Two years later Lenny moved to “Hastings” and after scoring five times and finishing in the money 27 other times during the season, he convinced his brother to join him the following year.
Learie Jr returned home just before the Covid-19 shutdown in March last year and has not returned to Canada.
The two-kilo claimer has since not struggled getting mounts at home, but he took 42 attempts before he finally returned to winners’ enclosure on February 20 with Road Rage, whom he had placed second with two race days before (January 23).
Learie Jr, who came back to finish runner-up with the same Jamaican-bred horse the next race day (March 27), probably could have scored with his 33rd mount, but he was not allowed to ride with a whip on October 17 and Pure Pleasure ended up being edged by half-length into second.
The light-weight rider has just one winner from 53 mounts (33 from 13 days last year and 20 from the first seven this season) since returning from Canada, but it should be noted that the majority of his mounts have been long shots.
The twins have scored 28 times each at home, but Lenny has ridden far few races – 527, compared with 709 for Learie Jr.
There has been no racing at Santa Rosa Park since April 24 because of the pandemic.