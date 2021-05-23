T&T’s Soogrim impresses in WI women’s camp

Trinidad and Tobago’s Steffi Soogrim continued to impress the coaches and lead selector during the second West Indies women’s high-performance camp in Antigua, guiding the Anisa Mohammed XI to a six-wicket victory over the Hayley Matthews-led XI in a practice game on Friday.
Matthews won the toss for a second time in as many matches and once again elected to bat first, posting a competitive 170 for three from their allotted 40 overs.
Matthews and fellow opener Rashada Williams posted a 36-run opening partnership before Matthews was caught, off Qiana Joseph, for 12. Kycia Knight, returning to cricket after more than a year off due to injury, picked up where she left off in 2019. She top-scored with 42 from 67 deliveries, which included five fours.
Williams added 31, off 44 balls, while Guyanese debutante Mandy Mangru looked settled with the bat, chipping in with 31 from 53 balls, which included three fours. Aaliyah Alleyne was unbeaten on 23 with Mangru when their innings ended.
Bowling for the Mohammed XI, Soogrim, Joseph and Sheneta Grimmond each finished with a wicket apiece.
Reniece Boyce and Britney Cooper looked set to take the game away quickly from the Matthews XI. The pair posted a 49-run first wicket partnership before Boyce was caught for 22, from 39 balls, off the bowling of left-arm orthodox bowler Kaysia Schultz.
Joined by Vincentian Japhina Joseph, Cooper went on to score 30 from 47 balls, which included four fours, before making way for new batter Chinelle Henry, who struck a couple of straight drives and added 23 runs together with Joseph.
Joseph fell to teenage left-arm medium pacer, Zaida James, for 24 and Henry was eventually trapped lbw by Karishma Ramharack for 29, off 48 balls, leaving Soogrim to finish the job.
Soogrim entertained her teammates and coaches with some swashbuckling shots to the boundary and showed her soft touch with slices through the inner circle fielders. Needing six runs off the last over, she launched one through short mid-on to reduce the deficit to two off three.
Victory came via a leg-bye off the bowling of Cherry Ann Fraser.
The West Indies women now head into their third week of the high-performance camp this week, as they continue to train and prepare for a return to international cricket in the coming months.