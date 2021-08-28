Arnold Thomas

INTERNATIONAL APPOINTMENT: Arnold Thomas

The international basketball federation, FIBA, has confirmed Arnold Thomas as Trinidad and Tobago’s newly licensed FIBA Commissioner.

This comes following the recently completed FIBA Game Officials Licensing 2021-2023 process. Thomas, who also serves as Trinidad and Tobago’s National 3x3 basketball coordinator, is now eligible to work at international games for the next two years, until a licensing process is repeated for the following two-year period (2023-2025 and so on).

Ishmael St Bryce, the National Basketball Federation of Trinidad and Tobago (NBFTT) Vice-president of Training and Technical Support Services, spoke on the confirmation of the Federation’s first game commissioner since 2015 and only active FIBA commissioner at this time.

“This is a wonderful achievement of which the NBFTT is understandably and justifiably proud. As we strive to rebuild basketball, we anticipate a steady flow of successes across all areas of our sport in Trinidad and Tobago,” St Bryce said.

