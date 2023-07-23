T&T’s volleyball teams open CAZOVA campaign with wins

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s teams won the first two matches when the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship returned yesterday after a five-year hiatus in Suriname.

The seven-time defending women’s champions scored a hard-fought 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19 triumph over fellow multiple champions Barbados in a 98-minute opener.

And this country’s men also had to work hard for their four-set triumph, their match lasting a minute longer than their women counterparts, in disposing of rivals Jamaica 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 28-26.

Daynte Stewart led the way for the three-time champs with 16 points, comprised of 11 kills and five blocked shots. The United States-based player was ably assisted by Brandon Legall, Akim Bushe and Joel Theodore, who contributed 11, 12 and 13 points, respectively.

Bahamas and Curacao, the other two teams in Group A, will clash today while T&T will tackle Bahamas at 1 p.m. tomorrow, and conclude their campaign in the round-robin stage against Curacao at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Barbados, Martinique and Suriname-- gold-medallist at home when the competition was last contested in 2018-- are in Group B.

Krystle Esdelle and captain Jalicia Ross-Kydd, the only members of the team which captured the title for T&T five years ago, figured very prominently in yesterday’s victory.

Former skipper Esdelle scored a game-high 21 points, comprised of 18 kills, two blocked shots and a service winner, while Ross-Kydd contributed nine points, two less than rising star Kaylon Cruickshank.

The eight-time champs (women) will tackle Haiti at 6 p.m. today to conclude their campaign in Group B. The other group is made of Bahamas, Jamaica and Suriname.

The round-robin stage will conclude on Wednesday night, and the second and third-placed teams from each male and female group will return the following day for the quarter-finals.

The group winners will move straight into Friday night’s semi-finals, and the champions will be crowned on Sunday night, the night after the bronze-medal matches.

CAZOVA is a biennial tournament. But with the Covid-19 pandemic being declared a couple months before the 2020 edition was scheduled, the sport has only recently gotten back on track in the region.

T&T teams:

WOMEN: Aaliyah Alexis, Johanna Belmar, Marina Camps, Cheyenne Chin Choy, Shanice Cottoy, Kaylon Cruickshank, Malika Davidson, Desire Donald, Krystle Esdelle, Tya Jane Ramey, Jalicia Ross-Kydd.

MEN: Elijah Best, Akim Bushe, Marley Davidson, Kameron Donald, Brandon Legall, Marlon Phillip, Daynte Stewart, Joel Theodore, Nicholas Williams, Rashaun Wright

