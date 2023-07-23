T&T’s volleyball teams open CAZOVA campaign with wins

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter missed out on a finals appearance yesterday after losing a swim-off for the eighth and final spot of the men’s 50m butterfly in Fukuoka, Japan.

At the World Aquatics Championships, Carter could not replicate his preliminary effort and was tied for third in semi-final two, in 23.05 seconds, tied with Austria’s Simon Bucher in a heat won by France’s Maxime Grousset in 22.72. The Frenchman and Italy’s Thomas Ceccone (22.92) were the only two to advance from the second semi-final heat.