T&T’s Wong is No.1 in COTECC

CAMERON WONG is the top-ranked under-14 female tennis player in the Central American and Caribbean region.
The Tranquillity Open semifinalist is among four Trinidad and Tobago players to finish the month of January inside the top five in the COTECC (Central America & Caribbean Tennis Federation) rankings.
Players from this country rarely reach the top ten in COTECC, but Kyle Kerry and Luca Shamsi actually managed to finish the 2017 and 18 season, respectively, in single digits.
There were three T&T girls in the top ten when the rankings came out over the weekend, as Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph was in fourth position and Jordane Dookie just missed out on a place in the top five by coming in sixth.
This country’s Zachery Byng and James Hadden were third and fourth, respectively, as Andres Rendon and Gianluca Mondini of El Salvador finished in the top two spots of the boys’ list.
There are eight players from the English-speaking Caribbean on the top ten lists, as in addition to T&T’s five, Antiguan James Raeburn (No. 5) and Zoey James (No. 10) and St Lucian Lyana Paul (No. 8) are also included.
T&T dominate girls’ list
T&T completely dominate the girls’ list with their trio, while Honduras (No.7 and 9) is the only country with more than one representative in the top ten.
The boys’ equivalent list includes three players from Guatemala as well as two each from El Salvador and T&T.
Wong is already one of the top female players in the country.
The 2019 national under-14 champion combined with Carlista Mohammed to capture the women’s doubles crown in “Tranquil” last March, and reached the last four in singles when the tournament resumed after a ten-month Coronavirus (Covid-19) break last month.
Dookie beat Wong en route to the under-18 title in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament in early November, but lost when they clashed for the title in the RBC Junior Tournament six weeks later, and again in their “Tranquil” quarterfinal encounter.
Their fellow 13-year-old Daniel-Joseph has also been competing in the under-18 division and open draws and reached the senior doubles semifinals in “RBC” in December.
Hadden stunned his nemesis Kale Dalla Costa for the “RBC” under-14 title, while Byng and older brother Sebastien reached the senior doubles quarters. —Shammi Kowlessar