T&T’s Wong is No.1 in COTECC

CAMERON WONG is the top-ranked under-14 female tennis player in the Central American and Caribbean region.

The Tranquillity Open semifinalist is among four Trinidad and Tobago players to finish the month of January inside the top five in the COTECC (Central America & Caribbean Tennis Federation) rankings.

Players from this country rarely reach the top ten in COTECC, but Kyle Kerry and Luca Shamsi actually managed to finish the 2017 and 18 season, respectively, in single digits.

There were three T&T girls in the top ten when the rankings came out over the weekend, as Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph was in fourth position and Jordane Dookie just missed out on a place in the top five by coming in sixth.

This country’s Zachery Byng and James Hadden were third and fourth, respectively, as Andres Rendon and Gianluca Mondini of El Salvador finished in the top two spots of the boys’ list.

There are eight players from the English-speaking Caribbean on the top ten lists, as in addition to T&T’s five, Antiguan James Raeburn (No. 5) and Zoey James (No. 10) and St Lucian Lyana Paul (No. 8) are also included.

T&T dominate girls’ list

T&T completely dominate the girls’ list with their trio, while Honduras (No.7 and 9) is the only country with more than one representative in the top ten.

The boys’ equivalent list includes three players from Guatemala as well as two each from El Salvador and T&T.

Wong is already one of the top female players in the country.

The 2019 national under-14 champion combined with Carlista Mohammed to capture the women’s doubles crown in “Tranquil” last March, and reached the last four in singles when the tournament resumed after a ten-month Coronavirus (Covid-19) break last month.

Dookie beat Wong en route to the under-18 title in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament in early November, but lost when they clashed for the title in the RBC Junior Tournament six weeks later, and again in their “Tranquil” quarterfinal encounter.

Their fellow 13-year-old Daniel-Joseph has also been competing in the under-18 division and open draws and reached the senior doubles semifinals in “RBC” in December.

Hadden stunned his nemesis Kale Dalla Costa for the “RBC” under-14 title, while Byng and older brother Sebastien reached the senior doubles quarters. —Shammi Kowlessar

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COMING STRONGER

COMING STRONGER

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine did not have the best of seasons in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, but he is committed to putting that behind him and coming back stronger in 2021.

In a video interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Narine admitted that his IPL performances for Kolkata Knight Riders were well below his best.

‘Learning curve’

‘Learning curve’

‘Soca Warriors’ head coach Terry Fenwick admitted that he may have made a mistake in starting Sunday’s game with so many players that were relatively unknown to him but insisted that it was a starting point for his team, and they will now have to pull together for the real test in the World Cup qualifiers.

Faith in pace

Faith in pace

While he expects spin to play a major role, West Indies interim skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is still keen on using his fast bowling assets to gain the upper hand in the Test series against Bangladesh, which bowled off last night in Chattogram.

Cudjoe sends best wishes to stricken Alexander

The Minister of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) Shamfa Cudjoe yesterday wished national boxer Michael Alexander a speedy recovery after he was hospitalised following a vehicular accident last Wednesday.

T&T’s Wong is No.1 in COTECC

CAMERON WONG is the top-ranked under-14 female tennis player in the Central American and Caribbean region.

The Tranquillity Open semifinalist is among four Trinidad and Tobago players to finish the month of January inside the top five in the COTECC (Central America & Caribbean Tennis Federation) rankings.

‘Solo’ cruises in Champions League

SOLO CRUSADERS got the second week of the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League going in style on Monday night at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas.

After both teams won one of their two fixtures last week, the former national champions marched past their hosts Survivors 3-0 at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas.