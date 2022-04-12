T&T SCRAPE THROUGH

If you want to know who saved Trinidad and Tobago’s Women’s World Cup 2023 hopes, ask defender Lauren Hutchinson. She turned what looked like a Dwight Yorke Stadium disaster into a Carnival celebration in the final minute of regulation time at the Bacolet venue, rescuing a 2-2 draw and a Group F win over Guyana.
The Women Warriors finished atop the group with ten points to Guyana’s eight, and will now be the only representative from Group F to move on to the final round of CONCACAF World Cup and 2024 Olympic qualifying, joining the US, Canada, and five other group winners from the Women’s Qualifiers. And what a way to do it.
With stoppage time approaching, T&T’s free-kick on the right side didn’t go as intended, and Guyana had two unsuccessful shots at clearing the effort. Then it fell to Hutchinson, who stabbed it home to spare T&T’s blushes after the team had almost conspired to throw the match away. She was ably assisted by the 12th man...the faithful, almost capacity Tobago crowd that kept the cheers going, except for a few minutes each after the Guyana goals — a double from Sydney Cummings, in the 45th and 82nd minutes.
Hutchinson also made sure Asha James’s 48th minute penalty to haul T&T back into contention after a spendthrift first half ended 0-1 in the visitors’ favour, did not go to waste.
Guyana had the home crowd subdued for perhaps the only time in the first half when Cummings emerged from a crowd of green shirts to tap home a Justine Rodrigues free-kick after it was spilled by T&T goalkeeper Kimika Forbes. That lead, however, lasted only the duration of the half-time break.
T&T resumed their attacking aggression and T&T striker Maria-Frances Serrant caught Guyana’s Briana De Souza napping with a burst of speed on the left, and cut into the six-yard box. The defender brought down Serrant, so Asha James stepped up in the 48th, slotting to the ‘keeper’s right to level things and stir up a packed stadium crowd that needed little excuse.
T&T hunted relentlessly for the go-ahead goal that would seal their final round spot. They should have had it too, had Serrant brought her shooting boots, and a bit of luck. In the 58th minute, she curled wide a brilliant feed from Asha James. And in the 67th minute, she hit the crossbar. Those efforts accompanied two gilt-edged misses in the first half.
With T&T looking to cruise comfortably home, Guyana got a free-kick that looked safe and innocuous, roughly 40 yards from goal. It turned out not to be. All Cummings’s drive needed to be was on target, as it evaded every player, including goalkeeper Kimika Forbes, who looked like she had it covered all the way. In fact, the T&T custodian’s two misses resulted in Guyana’s goals. T&T were then left trying to find a way back into the match.
The first half was an open affair, with T&T getting the better of the chances. Guyana threatened on the break after good pressure in midfield, but for most of the half, they lacked that final touch in the 18-yard box. James, Raenah Campbell and Rhea Belgrave were among those missing close opportunities for T&T before Guyana took the lead.
In the end, T&T didn’t need those chances to progress. All they needed was a little Hutchinson magic to leave Guyana hanging their heads, and dreaming of what could have been. And the Tobago crowd singing late into the night.