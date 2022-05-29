T&T seniors tackle St Lucia

Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s senior team head coach Angus Eve has picked a 22-man squad comprising of mainly home-based players for today’s closed door encounter against St Lucia at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, from 3 p.m.

The exercise is part of the preparations for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League opening pair of matches, away to Nicaragua on June 3 and home to Bahamas at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on June 6.

There are some overseas-based players in the squad for today’s match, including Czech-based forward Justin Araujo Wilson and Honduras-based forward Akeem Roach, while Radanfah Abu Bakr, Duane Muckette, Justin Sadoo and Kevon Goddard will also be involved. There is a recall for midfielder Keron “Ball Pest” Cummings, while Che Benny has been invited as well.

Eve said the majority of overseas-based players for the final squad will travel to Managua tomorrow. He will use today’s exercise to assess the players listed for the clash.

T&T squad for St Lucia match:

Goalkeepers: Jabari St Hillaire, Denzil Smith

Defenders: Joshua Alexander, Isaiah Garcia, Radanfah Abu Bakr, Andre Etienne, Paul Rondel, Jameel Neptune, Ross Russell Jr.

Midfielders: Nathaniel Garcia, Kevon Goddard, Michel Poon Angeron, Justin Sadoo, Keron Cummings, Mickel Gordon, Che Benny, Duane Muckette, Mark Ramdeen, Jabari Mitchell

Forwards: Justin Araujo Wilson, Nicholas Dillon, Akeem Roach

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FAST BUT 4th

FAST BUT 4th

Top Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter just missed out on getting onto the medal podium when he finished fourth in the men’s 50-metre butterfly event on the second and final day of the Canet-en-Roussillon, France leg of the 2022 Mare Nostrum series, yesterday.

Eve ‘excited’ about future

Coach Angus Eve is excited about the 24-man Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Under-20 squad that will head off to the CONCACAF Men’s U-20 Championship in Honduras next month.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) released the squad yesterday. It is a mix of locally and internationally-based players, including Cercle Brugge attacker Josiah Wilson.

Ames second at Senior PGA Championship

Ames second at Senior PGA Championship

Steven Alker avoided mistakes down the stretch and closed with an eight-under 63 yesterday for a three-shot victory in the Senior PGA Championship, his third title this year and first major.

Alker started the final round four shots behind and forged a three-way tie with Trinidad and Tobago’s Stephen Ames and Bernhard Langer on the back nine.

T&T seniors tackle St Lucia

Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s senior team head coach Angus Eve has picked a 22-man squad comprising of mainly home-based players for today’s closed door encounter against St Lucia at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, from 3 p.m.

Ramdoo stars in Senior 50-over final

An unbeaten century from Kyle Ramdoo propelled Hummingbirds to a six-wicket victory in the Sports and Culture Fund/TTCB Senior 50 Overs final, yesterday, at the National Cricket Centre.

Ramdoo struck 119 not out as Hummingbirds successfully chased down 227 for victory against Scarlet Ibis, ending on 230 for four.

Walklin wins ‘Grab Bag’ darts event

James Walklin emerged the winner of the 501 “Grab Bag” event held earlier this month by the Trinidad and Tobago Darts Association (TTDA).

The event was held at Nicks Gyros Restaurant and Bar. This tournament is one of three proposed tournaments to precede the 2022 darts season.