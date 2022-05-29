T&T seniors tackle St Lucia

Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s senior team head coach Angus Eve has picked a 22-man squad comprising of mainly home-based players for today’s closed door encounter against St Lucia at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, from 3 p.m.
The exercise is part of the preparations for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League opening pair of matches, away to Nicaragua on June 3 and home to Bahamas at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on June 6.
There are some overseas-based players in the squad for today’s match, including Czech-based forward Justin Araujo Wilson and Honduras-based forward Akeem Roach, while Radanfah Abu Bakr, Duane Muckette, Justin Sadoo and Kevon Goddard will also be involved. There is a recall for midfielder Keron “Ball Pest” Cummings, while Che Benny has been invited as well.
Eve said the majority of overseas-based players for the final squad will travel to Managua tomorrow. He will use today’s exercise to assess the players listed for the clash.
T&T squad for St Lucia match:
Goalkeepers: Jabari St Hillaire, Denzil Smith
Defenders: Joshua Alexander, Isaiah Garcia, Radanfah Abu Bakr, Andre Etienne, Paul Rondel, Jameel Neptune, Ross Russell Jr.
Midfielders: Nathaniel Garcia, Kevon Goddard, Michel Poon Angeron, Justin Sadoo, Keron Cummings, Mickel Gordon, Che Benny, Duane Muckette, Mark Ramdeen, Jabari Mitchell
Forwards: Justin Araujo Wilson, Nicholas Dillon, Akeem Roach