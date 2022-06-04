T&T settle for fourth

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force had to settle for fourth place in the West Indies Championship after their final round-match against Guyana Harpy Eagles ended in a predictable draw after more two days were lost due to rain at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.
No play was possible on Thursday and just 20.2 overs were bowled on Friday as the hosts were dismissed for 218 in their first innings.
Yesterday, continuing from an overnight score of 30 without loss, Guyana were dismissed for 331 with contrasting half-centuries from Tevin Imlach (76) and Kevin Sinclair (58). T&T reached 25 for one when the captains shook hands to end the match.
The other final round games also ended in draws ensuring the Barbados Pride retained the Headley/Weekes Trophy. There was no play at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba between the Jamaica Scorpions and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.
At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, the Barbados Pride in their match against the Windward Islands, reached 285 for four yesterday, in reply to the Volcanoes’ first innings of 203 all out.
At the Oval, meanwhile, Uthman Muhammad removed Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 25 and skipper Leon Johnson for four in the same over as T&T started the day positively before Guyana fought back to take the lead after lunch.
Muhammad, who tested Chanderpaul with a few short balls on Friday, drew the left-handed batter into a forward defensive shot with the ball moving away just enough to take the outside edge to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, with the score on 72. Johnson then came in and was off the mark with a flowing cover-drive for four but departed off the very next ball, bowled off an inside edge.
Vishaul Singh, who scored a century in the previous match looked good as he struck three fours before attempting a cut off Bryan Charles and edging behind to Da Silva for 19. The players went off the field after the wicket with rain intervening with the score on 109 for three.
Charles struck again before lunch trapping Akshaya Persaud lbw for three as the Harpy Eagles lost their fourth wicket. But overnight batter Imlach continued to find boundaries after the break, striking eight fours and a six for his 76 off 172 balls. He and Sinclair put on 64 for sixth wicket before Terrance Hinds sent both men back to the dugout via the lbw route as Guyana slipped to 218 for seven.
But that is all the success T&T got in an extended second session as Veerasammy Permaul and Gudakesh Motie put the Harpy Eagles in front. The visitors went to tea at 269 for seven with a lead of 51.
Muhammad finished with two for 40 while Hinds grabbed three for 75 and Charles took three for 56 but it was skipper Imran Khan who ended the Guyana resistance with wickets off consecutive balls to end with two for 77. T&T lost one wicket in their second innings to Permaul before the match ended.
The Red Force were in second place on the six-team standings when the tournament resumed with the final three rounds of matches taking place in Trinidad. However, batting meltdowns at Diego Martin against the Hurricanes and at Tarouba against the Pride saw them slip to fourth place and out of title contention heading into their final round match at the Oval.
Summarised Scores:
At Diego Martin Sporting Complex
WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 203 (Teddy Bishop 44, Larry Edwards 37; Ramon Simmonds 3-25, Roston Chase 3-46) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 285-6 (Kraigg Brathwaite 109, Raymon Reifer 71, Roston Chase 59; Ryan John 2/41, Darius Martin 2/78, Larry Edward 2/27)
—Match drawn
At Brian Lara Cricket Academy
JAMAICA SCORPIONS 302 (Paul Palmer 143 no, Jamie Merchant 55, Aldane Thomas 31; Sheno Berridge 2-29) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 4-0
—Match drawn