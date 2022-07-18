THE teams from the host country continued to shine when the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 and Under Development Championship continued yesterday at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.
After a very successful opening day on Sunday, T&T won three of their four fixtures yesterday. Nirav Dougdeen triumphed in both singles and doubles to lead the boys’ No.1 team to a 2-1 victory over Suriname. With the Group B fixture tied at one, the son of former national junior champion Roshni Naraynsingh and Josiah Hills won the deciding doubles 7-5, 7-6 (7/5).
Doudgeen had won the opening match 6-1, 6-1, but Hills, the 12 and under champ of last week’s Sagicor Junior Tournament, lost the battle of No. 1 players 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-1. Both Hills (6-3, 3-6, 6-4) and Dougdeen (2-6, 6-3, 6-1) won their matches the night before to be assured of victory over Antigua.
This fixture was actually completely yesterday, with the visitors’ taking the doubles 6-0, 6-2 over Zelig Williams and Dougdeen.
T&T’s opponents in Group B today will be the Guyanese, who went down 2-1 to the United Stated Virgin Islands (USVI) yesterday after being on a bye on Sunday. USVI also have two wins in the group as they had taken down Suriname 2-1 on Sunday.
After a convincing 3-0 triumph over Grenada when the tournament served off the day before, this country’s No. 2 boys team went down 2-1 against St Lucia.
The hosts avoided being swept when Oliver Harrigan and Alex Sharma just got home 3-6, 6-2, 10/8 in doubles.
Harrigan lost the opening match 7-6 (7/), 6-2 and then No. 1 player Jack Brown went down 7-6 (7/3), 6-4. The defeat makes it very difficult for the team to finish in the top two in the group and book a place in the semi-finals.
T&T will be up against it today when they oppose the Barbadians, who followed up their 3-0 Sunday victory over St Lucia with a triumph by the same margin over Grenada yesterday.
In the straight round-robin girls’ event, T&T’s No. 2 team brushed aside St Lucia 3-0 after going down 2-1 to this country’s No. 1 side on Sunday.
After Madison Khan (6-4, 6-0) and Lily Mohammed (6-2, 6-2) had won the singles matches, they combined to prevail 6-3, 6-1 in the doubles.
They will have the day off today, but the No. 1 trio of Abba Campbell-Smith, Makeda Bain and Crya Ramcharan, will come up against the players from Suriname, who beat Antigua 2-1 on Sunday but lost to Grenada by the same margin yesterday.
First serve today is 9.30 a.m.