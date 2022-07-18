Madison Khan

UNBEATEN: Madison Khan won in both singles and doubles as T&T’s No. 2 team swept St Lucia 3-0 yesterday. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

THE teams from the host country continued to shine when the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 and Under Development Championship continued yesterday at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

After a very successful opening day on Sunday, T&T won three of their four fixtures yesterday. Nirav Dougdeen triumphed in both singles and doubles to lead the boys’ No.1 team to a 2-1 victory over Suriname. With the Group B fixture tied at one, the son of former national junior champion Roshni Naraynsingh and Josiah Hills won the deciding doubles 7-5, 7-6 (7/5).

Doudgeen had won the opening match 6-1, 6-1, but Hills, the 12 and under champ of last week’s Sagicor Junior Tournament, lost the battle of No. 1 players 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-1. Both Hills (6-3, 3-6, 6-4) and Dougdeen (2-6, 6-3, 6-1) won their matches the night before to be assured of victory over Antigua.

This fixture was actually completely yesterday, with the visitors’ taking the doubles 6-0, 6-2 over Zelig Williams and Dougdeen.

T&T’s opponents in Group B today will be the Guyanese, who went down 2-1 to the United Stated Virgin Islands (USVI) yesterday after being on a bye on Sunday. USVI also have two wins in the group as they had taken down Suriname 2-1 on Sunday.

After a convincing 3-0 triumph over Grenada when the tournament served off the day before, this country’s No. 2 boys team went down 2-1 against St Lucia.

The hosts avoided being swept when Oliver Harrigan and Alex Sharma just got home 3-6, 6-2, 10/8 in doubles.

Harrigan lost the opening match 7-6 (7/), 6-2 and then No. 1 player Jack Brown went down 7-6 (7/3), 6-4. The defeat makes it very difficult for the team to finish in the top two in the group and book a place in the semi-finals.

T&T will be up against it today when they oppose the Barbadians, who followed up their 3-0 Sunday victory over St Lucia with a triumph by the same margin over Grenada yesterday.

In the straight round-robin girls’ event, T&T’s No. 2 team brushed aside St Lucia 3-0 after going down 2-1 to this country’s No. 1 side on Sunday.

After Madison Khan (6-4, 6-0) and Lily Mohammed (6-2, 6-2) had won the singles matches, they combined to prevail 6-3, 6-1 in the doubles.

They will have the day off today, but the No. 1 trio of Abba Campbell-Smith, Makeda Bain and Crya Ramcharan, will come up against the players from Suriname, who beat Antigua 2-1 on Sunday but lost to Grenada by the same margin yesterday.

First serve today is 9.30 a.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Worlds Athletics

Worlds Athletics

Bin Feng, of China, competes during qualifying for the women's discus throw at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Worlds Athletics

Worlds Athletics

Bin Feng, of China, competes during qualifying for the women's discus throw at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Worlds Athletics

Worlds Athletics

Trinity Tutti, of Canada, competes during qualifying for the women's discus throw at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

All Star Home Run Derby Baseball

All Star Home Run Derby Baseball

American League's Julio Rodriguez, of the Seattle Mariners, reacts during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)