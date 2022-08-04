T&T sprinters advance

Jereem Richards

TOTAL CONTROL: Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago shuts it down as he wins his heat of the Men’s 200 metres preliminary round in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, yesterday. —Photo: AP

REIGNING Men’s 200 metres champion Jereem Richards will look to continue his campaign to successfully defend his title when he lines up in semi-final three today as the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games continue.

Richards, sixth at the World Athletics Championships Men’s 200m final last month in Eugene, Oregon, booked his spot in the semis after cruising to victory in heat five, crossing the line in 20.68 seconds.

Today he will line up in the third and final semi-final in lane five from 2.25 p.m. T&T time.

He will be joined by his two other compatriots after both managed to advance.

Kyle Greaux will dash from semi-final one, lane three at 2.09 p.m. after his second place finish in heat six yesterday, clocking 21.01 seconds. And Dwight St Hillaire will sprint out of semi-final two, lane seven from 2.10 p.m. after finishing second in heat one to Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme, stopping the clock in 20.85.

In the Women’s 200m event, Mauricia Prieto was the first TTO athlete to advance to a semi-final, placing fourth in 23.69 seconds which was just good enough to qualify as one of the non-automatic qualifiers.

GITTENS DOESN’T ADVANCE

In other athletics news, TTO’s Tyra Gittens failed to advance to the high jump final, finishing seventh in Group A and 14th overall with a best clearance of 1.76 metres. The top 12 overall from groups A and B qualified for the championship final today.

CAMPBELL 7TH

In road cycling, Team TTO’s Teniel Campbell finished in seventh position in the women’s time trial with a time of 42 minutes, 07.99 seconds in an event won by Australia’s Grace Brown (40:05.20).

NETBALLERS LOSE AGAIN

In netball, coach Kemba Duncan’s side lost their final Pool B match 32-41 to Northern Island, to finish that stage of the competition without a win. Goal shoot Afeisha Noel top-scored with 18 points in the losing effort. TTO will now face the also-winless Barbados team in the 11th to 12th classification encounter today.

SQUASH PAIR BEATEN

In squash, Charlotte Knaggs and Chayse Mc Quan were easily defeated by Canada’s Hollis Naughton and Nick Sachvie in their mixed doubles round of 32 game. They are scheduled to play a plate quarter-finals match today against a yet-to-be determined team.

CHUNG, DOUGLAS STRUGGLE

In table tennis action, the duo of Rheann Chung and Derron Douglas also found winning difficult, as they succumbed 2-3 to Scotland’s Colin Dalgleish and Rebecca Plaistow in their round of 64 mixed doubles match.

VOLLEYBALLERS DEFAULT

In beach volleyball, the Team TTO pair of Phylecia Armstrong and Suraya Chase lost to Sri Lanka’s Deepika Bandara and Chathurika Weerasinghe by default — their third straight defeat — after one of their players reported an injury.

PAUL MISSES MEDAL ROUND

In boxing, Nigel Paul exited at the quarter-final stage in the Men’s super-heayweight (over 92 kgs) category, losing on points (0-5) to home crowd favourite Delicious Orie. The World Championship bronze medallist didn’t win a single round on any of the five judges’ cards.

His female compatriot, Tianna Guy, had a closer contest but ultimately was defeated in a split decision, losing 2-3 to Nigeria’s Elizabeth Oshoba at the quarter-final stage of the women’s over 54-57 kg (featherweight) division.

