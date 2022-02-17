T&T squad off to ‘Worlds’

AN eight-member Trinidad and Tobago contingent will travel to El Salvador today for the North, Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition.
The 14 and under competition will take place from Sunday until next Friday and only the winning male and female sides will advance to do battle against teams from Canada, Mexico and the United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next couple months.
The top two male and female teams from this tournament will advance to the last 16 and the main draw usually takes place in September.
The T&T team consists of the players who finished in the top three positions in the national trials almost two weeks ago.
Former national champion Larry Yearwood will be coaching the boys’ trio of Daniel Rahaman, Kale Dalla Costa and Tobagonian Jordell Chapman.
And former top player Trevine Sellier will be on the bench with Brianna Harricharan, Em Miryam Campbell-Smith and Arya Siewrattan.
Gabriella Prince was favoured to win the girls’ trials, but the Division B champion of last year’s Chetwynd Club Tournament ended up the reserve after only placing fourth.
Harricharan will lead the team after not losing a match in trials and she is also the reserve on the 16 and under team for the Junior Billie Jean (formerly Junior Fed Cup) in the Dominican Republic in the next three weeks.
Campbell-Smith won the Division B crown in the East Clubs Tournament and was runner-up at the same level of “Chetwynd” last year.
Siewrattan was not expected to make the team, but she stunned Prince on the opening day of the trials and hung on for third place.
Rahaman and Chapman placed second and third, respectively, in the boys’ equivalent trials.
Dalla Costa, the brightest young prospect in the sport in a very long time, not surprisingly played unbeaten in trials after an extremely successful season last year.
Harricharan’s brother Brian is the reserve after finishing fourth two weeks ago.