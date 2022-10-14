TWO of the four Trinidad and Tobago teams notched commanding victories when the Caribbean Under-11 and 13 Championship served off yesterday in Georgetown, Guyana.
Liam Ratoo was in winners’ row twice in the emphatic 3-0 triumph over Barbados in Group B of the younger category.
The under-11 runner-up in the just-completed Scotiabank Schools Tournament drew first blood with a commanding 11-2, 11-1, 11-4 triumph over Cairo Ifill.
And Ratoo came back with the assistance of Liam Walters to complete the sweep, 11-3, 11-5, 11-4 over Ifill and Gmarco Smith, after Walters had taken down Gilbriath Scott 11-4, 11-3, 11-3.
The two other teams in the group are from Guyana and the host country has two of the three teams in Group A. The Jamaicans were on a bye when Guyana 1 beat Guyana 3 3-0, yesterday. Guyana 3 prevailed by the same margin over Guyana 4 in Group B.
In the under-13 division, T&T marched past Guyana 2 3-0 while the St Lucians were on a bye in Group 1.
Ethan Ramcharan beat Travis Lyken 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 and Sekel McIntosh dismissed Zamari Johnson 11-6, 11-7, 11-2. Ramcharan and McIntosh won the doubles contest to complete the sweep.
However, T&T 2 were edged by Guyana 1 in a fixture that went right down to the wire in Group 3.
With the fixture deadlocked at 2-2, Jonathan Cottoy, the under-13 champ of the recent National Youth Championship, was beaten 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4 by Ebo McNeill.
Cottoy had also lost the opening match, 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6 to Malachi Moore, who came back to beat Josiah Joseph 11-9, 11-8, 11-5 and force the decider after T&T had won two straight matches.
“Scotia” champ Joseph had nosed out McNeill 11-2, 11-3, 9-11, 6-11, 11-9 to level proceedings at one, and then the two T&T players whipped McNeill and Abinora Johnson 11-6, 11-7, 11-9 in doubles.
In the other fixture in the group, Grenada were 3-0 winners over Barbados 2.
In Group B action, Grenada 2 dismissed Barbados 1 by the same score and the Jamaicans were 3-0 winners over Guyana 3.
Guyana 1 beat Guyana 4 3-0 in Group B of the girls’ under-13 competition, while the T&T trio of Lyllana Boodhan, Jerisse Elder and Jannah Mohammed were on a bye. In Group A, the Jamaicans were resting as Guyana 2 cruised past Guyana 3 by the same score.
There is no girls’ under-11 division.
Doubles and singles will follow the team events, and the tournament will conclude on Wednesday.