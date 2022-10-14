Trinidad and Tobago team members

FLYING THE FLAG: Trinidad and Tobago team members pose proudly with the national flag at Piarco International Airport on Wednesday night, before boarding a flight for Guyana to attend the Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championships. Back row, from left, Jonathan Cottoy, Josiah Joseph, Aaron Noel, Ethan Ramcharan, and Jerisse Edler. Front row, from left, Liam Walters, Sekel McIntosh, Liam Ratoo, Jannah Mohammed, and Lyllana Boodhan. The regional tournament, which caters to under-11 and under-13 players, served off yesterday.

TWO of the four Trinidad and Tobago teams notched commanding victories when the Caribbean Under-11 and 13 Championship served off yesterday in Georgetown, Guyana.

Liam Ratoo was in winners’ row twice in the emphatic 3-0 triumph over Barbados in Group B of the younger category.

The under-11 runner-up in the just-completed Scotiabank Schools Tournament drew first blood with a commanding 11-2, 11-1, 11-4 triumph over Cairo Ifill.

And Ratoo came back with the assistance of Liam Walters to complete the sweep, 11-3, 11-5, 11-4 over Ifill and Gmarco Smith, after Walters had taken down Gilbriath Scott 11-4, 11-3, 11-3.

The two other teams in the group are from Guyana and the host country has two of the three teams in Group A. The Jamaicans were on a bye when Guyana 1 beat Guyana 3 3-0, yesterday. Guyana 3 prevailed by the same margin over Guyana 4 in Group B.

In the under-13 division, T&T marched past Guyana 2 3-0 while the St Lucians were on a bye in Group 1.

Ethan Ramcharan beat Travis Lyken 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 and Sekel McIntosh dismissed Zamari Johnson 11-6, 11-7, 11-2. Ramcharan and McIntosh won the doubles contest to complete the sweep.

However, T&T 2 were edged by Guyana 1 in a fixture that went right down to the wire in Group 3.

With the fixture deadlocked at 2-2, Jonathan Cottoy, the under-13 champ of the recent National Youth Championship, was beaten 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4 by Ebo McNeill.

Cottoy had also lost the opening match, 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6 to Malachi Moore, who came back to beat Josiah Joseph 11-9, 11-8, 11-5 and force the decider after T&T had won two straight matches.

“Scotia” champ Joseph had nosed out McNeill 11-2, 11-3, 9-11, 6-11, 11-9 to level proceedings at one, and then the two T&T players whipped McNeill and Abinora Johnson 11-6, 11-7, 11-9 in doubles.

In the other fixture in the group, Grenada were 3-0 winners over Barbados 2.

In Group B action, Grenada 2 dismissed Barbados 1 by the same score and the Jamaicans were 3-0 winners over Guyana 3.

Guyana 1 beat Guyana 4 3-0 in Group B of the girls’ under-13 competition, while the T&T trio of Lyllana Boodhan, Jerisse Elder and Jannah Mohammed were on a bye. In Group A, the Jamaicans were resting as Guyana 2 cruised past Guyana 3 by the same score.

There is no girls’ under-11 division.

Doubles and singles will follow the team events, and the tournament will conclude on Wednesday.

CYG venues to be delivered on time

CYG venues to be delivered on time

ALL SIX venues are on schedule to be delivered to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the August 4-11 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) Trinbago 2023.

LOC chairman Ephraim Serrette gave the update yesterday, ten months prior to the Games being hosted in the twin-island Republic where 72 member countries will descend for the seventh edition of the CYG.

Blackman tipped for Maracas Open Water title

Blackman tipped for Maracas Open Water title

TWO-TIME First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman is favourite to take the title for the men in this year’s edition of the Maracas Open Water Classic, sponsored by Subway. The Classic splashes off tomorrow at Maracas Bay.

More Fire bid to stay perfect in Norman’s League

Defending Norman’s Windball League Premier Division champions More Fire will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament when they take on North Central Police from 12.30 pm tomorrow at Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua.

TTFA to stage ‘B’ and ‘C’ Licence courses

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will stage “B” and “C” Licence coaching courses in November.

The TTFA “B” Licence course runs from November 7 to 12 and costs $2,500. Deadline for registration is October 25. The “C” Licence course runs from November 21 to 25 and costs $1,500. Deadline for registration is November 10. Both courses will take place between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Hart bows out graciously as Wanderers coach

Hart bows out graciously as Wanderers coach

TEPHEN HART has bowed out as head-coach/manager of the Canadian club Hfx Wanderers.

“Much thanks to the Hfx Wanderers and Derek Martin for the opportunity to play a part in bringing the professional game to Halifax,” Hart stated via Twitter after being relieved of his job on Thursday.

Garcia, Joefield shine at World Senior Games

Garcia, Joefield shine at World Senior Games

Suzan Garcia and Susannah Joefield earned precious metal for Trinidad and Tobago at the October 3-15 Huntsman World Senior Games in St George, Utah, USA.

On Monday, at the Snow Canyon High School Stadium, Garcia landed the spear 24.20 metres for gold in the women’s 55-59 javelin.

