T&T STILL ON TOP

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force came good with the bat and now their bowlers will need to pull out all the stops if they are to secure victory on the final day of their second round West Indies Championship match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, today.
For the most part, the Red Force has dominated the rain-affected four-day contest, putting on 418 for nine with the declaration coming early on the penultimate day, yesterday, after Imran Khan fell eight runs short of a second first-class ton.
However, the Hurricanes, led by a fighting 95 from Kacey Carty, managed to close the day on 243 for seven, still trailing by 175 runs and needing a further 25 runs to avoid following on.
Earlier in the day, it was the T&T tail that was tested with pacers Colin Archibald and Jeremiah Louis opting to bowl short to overnight batters Khan and Khary Pierre. But the T&T batters kept their cool to keep their team in firm command.
Khan wasn’t intimidated by the fast bowlers, flicking Louis to the mid-wicket fence as he inched closer to triple figures. Looking for quick runs after the first drinks break, Khan edged Archibald for four to get into the 90s before pulling the pacer straight to Kieran Powell at square leg in the same over to fall short of a second regional century.
With the ball, T&T opened with spin and it paid dividends with off-spinner Bryan Charles getting past the defence of Powell to rattle the stumps in the fifth over of the innings. The early wicket left the hosts in a defensive mood as they crawled to 49 for one at the lunch break.
Two overs into the second session Charles intervened again, this time trapping Montcin Hodge lbw for 23.
However, number three batter Kacey Carty kept the innings alive, putting on 67 runs with Kofi James for the third wicket to take the hosts to triple figures. But that stand ended before tea with Terrance Hinds showing some aggression with a short ball that James fended to Charles at second slip for 23.
Skipper Jahmar Hamilton then joined Carty to take the Hurricanes to the tea interval at 146 for thee with Carty unbeaten on 78. But Hamilton departed early in the final session, edging left-arm spinner Pierre to the lone slip fielder, Charles, with the score on 148.
The T&T spinners began to turn the screws in the final session with Yannic Cariah striking in his first over with Terance Ward playing a loose drive straight to Tion Webster at extra cover.
On 95 and losing wickets at the other end, Carty tried to get to his century with a slog off Pierre but instead got a top edge which was easily taken by the bowler. Jeremiah Louis was caught and bowled by Cariah shortly after with the hosts now in a spot of bother at 200 for seven, needing a further 68 to avoid the follow-on.
However, Rahkeem Cornwall and Hayden Walsh Jr came together to take the Hurricanes to the close without further loss. The match concludes today.