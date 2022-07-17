T&T sweep Grenada

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s No. 2 boys swept Grenada when the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 & Under Development Championship served off yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
With the singles matches already in the bag, Alex Sharma and Oliver Harrigan overwhelmed Jayden Bristol and Anthony Frank 6-0, 6-0 to put the icing on the cake in Group A. Harrigan had drawn first blood with a 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) triumph over Bristol and then Jack Brown defeated Frank 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.
With rain falling for most of the day, matches were switched to the indoor courts and the Barbadians were holding an unassailable 2-0 lead over St Lucia in the other fixture in the group up to press time. T&T will be up against St Lucia while Barbados tackle Grenada when round-robin group action continues from 9.30 a.m. today.
This country’s boys’ No. 1 team, consisting of Nirav Dougdeen, Zelig Williams and Tobagonian Josiah Hills, had not yet taken the court to battle Antigua at press time yesterday. The other teams in Group B are US Virgin Islands, Guyana and the trio from Suriname, who will oppose T&T today.
The top two teams from each round-robin group will advance to the semi-finals. With just five participating teams, the girls’ competition is a straight round-robin.
The two T&T teams clashed yesterday and their No. 1 outfit needed the deciding doubles match to claim victory. Makeda Bain and Abba Campbell-Smith, 12 & under winner and runner-up, respectively, and also doubles champions in the Sagicor Junior Tournament three days earlier, avoided the upset with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Madison Khan and Lily Mohammed.
The daughter of former multiple national and Tranquillity Open champ Shenelle Mohammed had stunned Campbell-Smith 6-2, 6-1 to force the decider, after Tobagonian Bain had defeated Khan 6-2, 7-5 in the opening match.
The No. 1 team will oppose St Lucia today, but their compatriots will have the day off. Today’s other girls’ match will feature Grenada and Suriname. The tournament had not been contested the last two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2018 and ’19 editions having been staged at the National Racquet Centre.