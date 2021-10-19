T&T sweep P/Rico in ‘Pan Am’ table tennis

DESPITE a convincing victory yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago failed to advance to the knockout stage of the older category in the Pan American Under-11 & Under-13 Table Tennis Championships in Ecuador.

The duo of Chloe Fraser and Jordan Thong took down Puerto Rico 3-0, but they had lost 3-1 to Colombia and 3-2 to Peru when the tournament served off on Monday.

The T&T girls completed the sweep yesterday with a 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 17-19, 11-6 triumph in doubles. Thong had drawn first blood with an 11-7, 7-11, 12-10, 11-8 victory over Danelys Cruz, whose sister Camila then lost 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 against Fraser.

After battling back from 2-0 down to force the decider against Peru on Monday night, Thong was beaten 11-8, 13-11, 11-8 by Andrea Granados, who had whipped Fraser 15-13, 11-7, 11-6 in the opening match.

Peru stretched the lead when Thong was brushed aside 11-3, 11-0, 11-7 by Isabella Zelada and the sweep looked inevitable when their duo took the first two games of the doubles. But the T&T girls clawed their way back and, after eventually prevailing 8-11, 2-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-8, Fraser whipped Zelda 12-10, 11-7, 11-6 to force the decider.

The 2019 national Under-11 and 13 champion had earned the only this country’s only point in their opening fixture against Colombia earlier in the day when she defeated Mariana Rodriguez 11-9, 11-5, 17-15 to level proceedings at one.

Two matches later Fraser battled back from 2-0 down but was eventually denied 11-7, 12-10, 10-12, 8-11, 11-8 by Luciana Cadavid in her attempt to force the decider.

Cadavid had beaten Thong 11-2, 11-7, 11-5 in the opener and the Colombians comfortably won the doubles 11-3, 11-4, 11-7 for a 2-1 lead.

After both teams had won their two fixtures on Monday to be assured to qualifying for the knockout stage, Colombia brushed aside Peru 3-0 yesterday to win Group 5.

T&T was not represented in the male equivalent competition as Jonathan Cottay was the only male to make the trip after Malik Gopaul withdrew just before the team departed over the weekend. All three players will be in action when singles begins with the group stage tomorrow.

The doubles draws will get going on Friday and the tournament will conclude on Sunday with the singles, doubles and mixed doubles finals.

The team finals will take place tomorrow.

