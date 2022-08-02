T&T swept again in Davis Cup

TRINIDAD and Tobago are virtually out of contention for promotion after being swept for the second day in succession in American Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The top two teams from the two round-robin groups will play for promotion Friday to Group III of the world’s premier male team tennis tournament next year.
There two fixtures remaining for the hosts over the next three days, but just getting off the mark in Group B could be a challenging prospect with their ace player nursing as injury.
Joseph Cadogan, who suffered the injury during a narrow three-set loss in the Aruba fixture, when the tournament served off on Monday, aggravated it at the most inopportune time in yesterday’s opening match.
The US-based, 33-year-old was serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set, and after hitting four double faults to donate the game, he lost the next two in rapid time and threw in the towel to Cuban Osmel Rivera at set all-- 6-7 (3/7), 7-5 in just over two hours.
Spain-based, 19-year-old Ebolum Nwokolo was then beaten 6-1, 6-3 by Osviel Turino, and the Cuban pair of Yoan Perez and Dayron Zuniga completed the job with a 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-3 triumph over Akiel Duke and Nabeel Mohammed in doubles in just under 2 1/2 hours.
Two-time national champ Cadogan will be happier than anyone that T&T have the day off today, and they will return to the court tomorrow to face the Nicaraguans, who after having their bye on Monday, began their campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over United States Virgin Islands (USVI).
Their opponents today will be the Cubans, who were 2-1 winners over USVI on Monday.
In Group A, Bermuda followed up their 3-0 triumph over Haiti on Monday with a 2-1 victory over Antigua, while Honduras edged Antigua 2-1 on Monday and marched past Haiti 3-0 yesterday.
There will be no matches in this group today.
First serve is 10 a.m.