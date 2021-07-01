T&T swept in Davis Cup again

THE rookie Trinidad and Tobago tennis team is out of contention for promotion from American Zone Group III of the Davis Cup.
After being swept 3-0 by Costa Rica when the tournament served off Wednesday in Panama, the team of overseas based debutants again failed to win a set in Group B – against Bermuda.
With the singles matches already lost, they come closest in doubles when Kamran McIntosh-Ross – an American whose grandfather hails from Trinidad – and Nkrumah Patrick were edged 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/4) by James Finnegan and Gavin Manders.
The fixture had been clinched in convincing fashion in the match before when United States-based university student Patrick, who had gone down 6-1, 6-1 in just an hour on Wednesday, failed to trouble the scorer in four minutes less against Tariq Simons.
Spain-based 18-year-old Ebolum Nwokolo, playing in his first debut singles match at this level, lost the opener 6-0, 7-5 against Richard Mallory.
T&T, also including United States-based 2018 national Under-14 and 16 champ David Rodriguez, will complete their campaign in the round-robin stage today against the Hondurans, who were beaten 3-0 by Costa Rica yesterday.
In Group C action yesterday, Jamaica and Puerto Rico both made it two for two with convincing 3-0 wins over Panama and the United States Virgin Islands, respectively.
And after being on a bye on Wednesday, Guatemala held an unassailable 2-0 lead over Cuba in Group A.
After the round-robin phase ends today, the three group winners and the best second-placed team will do battle tomorrow for the two promotion places to American Zone Group II of the world’s premier male team tennis competition.