T&T swimmer Adriana Gooding recognised for leadership role

USA-based TTO swimmer Adriana Gooding was recently named as one of 18 high school student-athletes in Florida to be honoured for their leadership.

Gooding, a member of TTO age-group swim teams (Carifta, CCCAN, CISC) from 2013 to 2017, is a student at the Sagemont School in Florida and was bestowed the ChangeHER Award presented by US congresswoman of Florida’s 23rd District, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, earlier this month.

On her Facebook page, Wasserman Schultz stated: “Tonight I honoured 18 high school athletes for whom leadership is second nature. These young women inspire with their words and actions on the field and off.”

She continued: “My Game ChangeHER Award is given to a superb athlete who through her character and actions, best embodies the ideals of leadership, determination and empowerment.”

Gooding, a senior at Sagemont, was congratulated by her school for receiving the Game ChangeHER Award.

The school stated that Gooding — who has been swimming competitively since the age of four — has competed in a variety of events ranging from sprints to the mile.

“Outside the pool, Adriana maintains an unweighted 3.6 GPA and is a member of Rho Kappa, Spanish Honor Society, Science Honor Society, English Honor Society, and national Honor Society,” the school outlined.

Gooding is expected to major in biology when she enrolls at the University of Tampa in the fall.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

USA whip T&T beach men 5-2

USA whip T&T beach men 5-2

Trinidad and Tobago’s beach soccer men conceded twice in the opening four minutes and never recovered, when beaten 5-2 yesterday by the 2019 runners-up, United States, on the second day of the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship, in Costa Rica.

NO SURPRISES

NO SURPRISES

The core of the West Indies T20 World Cup squad will come from their provisional 18-man squad named yesterday for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Pakistan and Australia which will feature 15 T20 matches.

All hands on deck

All hands on deck

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis said the sporting community must do its part to combat the spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths following the announcements of the State of Emergency (SoE) and new restrictions and regulations restricting outdoor sporting activity.

T&T swimmer Adriana Gooding recognised for leadership role

USA-based TTO swimmer Adriana Gooding was recently named as one of 18 high school student-athletes in Florida to be honoured for their leadership.

Gooding, a member of TTO age-group swim teams (Carifta, CCCAN, CISC) from 2013 to 2017, is a student at the Sagemont School in Florida and was bestowed the ChangeHER Award presented by US congresswoman of Florida’s 23rd District, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, earlier this month.

Ames runner-up in Champions Tour Classic

Ames runner-up in Champions Tour Classic

PROFESSIONAL golfer Stephen Ames made his second consecutive PGA Tour Champions top-ten finish on Sunday, tied for second in the US$1.8 million Mitsubishi Electric Classic, at TPC Sugarloaf, in Duluth, Georgia, USA.

Kayakers continue training

Trinidad and Tobago Canoeing and Rowing Federation (TTCRF) have confirmed that they currently have four individuals in training for international competition and that they have been granted exemptions to continue training with a possible Olympic Games berth still in play.