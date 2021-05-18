T&T swimmer Adriana Gooding recognised for leadership role

USA-based TTO swimmer Adriana Gooding was recently named as one of 18 high school student-athletes in Florida to be honoured for their leadership.
Gooding, a member of TTO age-group swim teams (Carifta, CCCAN, CISC) from 2013 to 2017, is a student at the Sagemont School in Florida and was bestowed the ChangeHER Award presented by US congresswoman of Florida’s 23rd District, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, earlier this month.
On her Facebook page, Wasserman Schultz stated: “Tonight I honoured 18 high school athletes for whom leadership is second nature. These young women inspire with their words and actions on the field and off.”
She continued: “My Game ChangeHER Award is given to a superb athlete who through her character and actions, best embodies the ideals of leadership, determination and empowerment.”
Gooding, a senior at Sagemont, was congratulated by her school for receiving the Game ChangeHER Award.
The school stated that Gooding — who has been swimming competitively since the age of four — has competed in a variety of events ranging from sprints to the mile.
“Outside the pool, Adriana maintains an unweighted 3.6 GPA and is a member of Rho Kappa, Spanish Honor Society, Science Honor Society, English Honor Society, and national Honor Society,” the school outlined.
Gooding is expected to major in biology when she enrolls at the University of Tampa in the fall.