T&T tackle Aruba in opener

TRINIDAD and Tobago will oppose Aruba when Davis Cup action returns to Trinidad after over two decades, today, at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The last time a group of the a world’s premier male team tennis tournament took place in the twin-island Republic was ten years ago in Tobago, but it has not been since 2001 that there was Davis Cup play in Trinidad -- at Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.
Nine countries will be battling this week in American Zone Group IV and the top two will be promoted to Group III next year. In addition to Aruba and T&T, Cuba, Nicaragua and United States Virgin Islands have been drawn in Group B, while the other round-robin group consists of Antigua, Bermuda, Haiti and Honduras.
The top two teams from each group will play for the qualification places on Friday. The T&T team is being led by the United States-based Joseph Cadogan, who has never lost in three trips back home over the years, but will be making his debut at this level.
The 33-year-old Tobagonian, who reached a career-high No.969 in the world in 2011, was picked automatically, while Nabeel Mohammed, Akiel Duke, Ebolum Nwokolo and Luca Shamsi had to negotiate trials a few weeks ago to earn selection.
It will be the fifth Davis Cup appearance for the 28-year-old Duke, while two-time national champion Mohammed — who is five years younger — has played twice at this level.
Spain-based, 19-year-old Nwokolo, who finished on top after all four ended with three wins each in the trials, played Davis Cup for the first time last year, while Shamsi, who turned 17 a few days ago, will be making his debut at this level. The T&T team will be coached by former respected junior player Dunstan De Noon this week.
Group IV is the lowest level of Davis Cup competition, but the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has not staged it since 2009, when T&T was also one of the participating countries. First serve today is 9 a.m.