AN inexperienced Trinidad and Tobago team will take the court in the fourth and final match when the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Women’s Continental Volleyball Championship serves off today in Guadalajara, Mexico.
The eighth-time Caribbean champions will oppose the hosts in the night match at eight o’clock, 2 1/2 hours after Costa Rica and Dominican Republic square off to get Group B action going.
With only three teams in Group A, there will only be one match a day over the three days of round-robin play. Puerto Rico will be up against USA in the opening match of the tournament at 2 p.m., while Canada will be on a bye. The group winners will move straight into the semi-finals on Monday night, while the second and third-place teams will contest the quarter-finals the night before. The champions will be crowned on Tuesday night, but the runners-up will also qualify for next year’s World Championships in Holland and Poland.
T&T, the lowest ranked team at #68 in the world, would have been the rank outsiders even with their strongest team. But the team is in transition with Kelly Billingy and Jalicia Ross-Kydd now retired, top spiker Channon Thompson injured, while former captain Renele Forde and the Turkey-based former Player of the Year Sinead Jack among those who were also unavailable.
As a result, five players—Jade Crawford, Shanice Cottoy, Desiree Donald, Rayquelle Dickson and Amaris Noray—who recently competed in the NORCECA Under-23 qualifying tournament for the Pan American Junior Games in Mexico, have been included.
Krydelle Esdelle and Darlene Ramdin, part of this country’s Big Four with Jack and Thompson for the last few years, are the main players in the squad, which also includes Danielle Noel, Reajanne Wallace and national beach player La Teisha Joseph.
Former national player Courtnee Mae Clifford, who was in charge in the “Pan Am” qualifying tournament a few weeks ago, will be coaching the national senior team for the first time.