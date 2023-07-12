TRINIDAD and Tobago’s two teams will clash for the boys’ title in the Sub Region Four Under-12 Team Tennis Championship today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Both teams were in tremendous form yesterday as they posted 3-0 victories in the semi-finals of the tournament, sanctioned by the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation).
The No. 1 squad was so dominant that they surrendered just two games from three matches against Curacao.
National age-group champion Jack Brown did not drop a single game in the opening match and came back with the help of Jacob Jacelon to put the icing on the cake 6-1, 6-0 in doubles.
In between, national Under-14 champ Josiah Hills won the battle of the No. 1 players 6-0, 6-1 over Brody Sampson.
After Christopher Khan beat Barbados’ No. 1 player Zane Kirton 6-2, 6-4 to give the T&T second squad an unassailable 2-0 lead, the Trinity Cup champ prevailed by the same score in doubles with the assistance of Oliver Harrigan, who had won the opener 6-0, 2-6, 6-4.
The host country is also poised to finish one-two in the girls’ straight round-robin event.
After winning all three fixtures 3-0 to date, the No. 1 team will oppose St Lucia in their penultimate outing today, while the No. 2 side will be up against Guyana in their attempt to notch a third victory.
Despite resting top player Makeda Bain yesterday, the No. 1 team completely outclassed Grenada yesterday.
Cyra Ramcharan won the opening match 6-0, 6-0, and came back later to triumph 6-0, 6-1 in doubles with national age-group champ Abba Campbell-Smith, who had surrendered just one game in her singles match.
At press time, the No. 2 side held an unassailable 2-0 lead against the Arubans.
Karissa Mohammed won the opening match 6-2, 7-5 and then Cherdine Sylvester prevailed 7-6 (7/3), 6-0.
First serve today is 9 a.m.