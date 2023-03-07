T&T teams cruising in ‘Worlds’

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s teams have impressively won all three fixtures to date in the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition in Dominican Republic.

After taking down St Lucia 2-1 when the Under-14 competition began on Monday, the boys whipped Jamaica by the same score yesterday to be assured of a place in tomorrow’s quarter-finals.

The trio of Nirav Doudgeen, Connor Carrington and Jovan Garibana will oppose Guatemala—the other unbeaten team—today to determine the winner of Group A.

With the first point already in the bag, Doudgeen made certain of victory against the Jamaicans yesterday when he cruised home 6-2, 6-2.

Carrington, who had won the opener 7-5, 7-5, and Garibana then lost the doubles 7-5, 6-3.

The girls are virtually certain of a place in main draw after brushing aside Jamaica 3-0 after press time on Monday night. They oppose Panama in their second and final fixture in Group C today, after having yesterday off.

Gabriella Prince had given T&T the lead against the Jamaicans with a three-set triumph just before press time on Monday night. The other two matches turned out to be completely one-sided as Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, a member of the national Under-16 team in the Junior Billie Jean Cup competition in Guatemala last week, won her singles 6-0, 6-0, and then only lost three games when she combined with Madison Khan in doubles.

Only the male and female champions will advance to compete against the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the qualifying event next month.

The two top male and female teams from this competition will qualify to battle against the top teams from the other confederations in the main draw in the second half of the year.

