T&T teams exit in ‘Worlds’ quarters

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago teams were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition yesterday in the Dominican Republic.
After losing both singles matches in three sets against Bahamas, the girls avoided being swept when Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Madison Khan won the doubles 6-3, 6-2.
Gabriella Prince lost the opener 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 and then Campbell-Smith, who did not drop a single game in her two matches in the round-robin stage was edged 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
The trio had been assured of a place in the last eight when they swept Jamaica 3-0 in their opening fixture, Monday night.
And they were even more impressive when they crushed Panama two nights after to finish on top of Group C.
Khan had drawn first blood 6-1, 6-1 and, after Campbell-Smith prevailed 6-0, 6-0, she combined with Prince to win the doubles 6-1, 6-1.
This country’s boys did not come close to winning a set against Honduras.
After Connor Carrington was beaten 6-0, 6-2 in the opener, Nirav Dougdeen also only managed two games in the battle of No. 1 players.
Carrington and Jovan Garibana went down 6-1, 6-1 in doubles.
The finals will take place tomorrow and only the male and female champions of this Under-14 competition will advance to compete against the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the qualifying event next month.
The two top male and female teams from this competition will qualify to battle against the top teams from the other confederations in the main draw in the second half of the year.