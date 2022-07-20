TWO Trinidad and Tobago teams will play for places in the regional final when the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 and Under Team Development Championship concludes today at the National Racquet Centre.
The top two female and male teams from the competition will advance to battle the qualifiers from sub regions one, two and three late next month at a venue to be determined to crown the overall champions.
T&T’s No. 1 girls’ team qualified for this tournament yesterday and their second squad and the No. 1 boys’ team are favoured to join them today.
The girls’ second team goes into the final fixture in the five-team straight round-robin competition in second place with two wins.
The trio of Madison Khan and Mohammed sisters, Karissa and Lilly, will advance with victory over Suriname today.
However, the visitors will join them on two victories if they triumph and will end second on the head-to-head rule, unless Grenada upset this country’s No. 1 team and ends up in a three-way tie for second place.
This would be extremely unlikely in normal circumstances, but it is now a possibility because of the injury to Makeda Bain.
The 12 and under champion of last week’s Sagicor Junior Tournament was forced to default yesterday, and captain Trevine Sellier is keeping her fingers crossed that she will be back today.
The hosts, 3-0 winners over Suriname on Tuesday, still managed to scrape home 2-1 over St Lucia for their third victory from as many fixtures in the competition.
Sagicor runner-up Abba Campbell-Smith beat Jaelyn Henry 6-3, 6-2 after the default and then returned with Cherdine Sylvester to nose out Henry and Amia JN Marie 4-6, 6-0. 10/8 in the deciding doubles.
After having the day off on Tuesday, T&T’s No. 2 team overwhelmed Grenada without dropping a set.
Khan (6-2, 6-2) and Lilly Mohammed (6-2, 6-1) easily won the singles matches and then combined for an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 doubles triumph.
T&T’s No. 1 boys’ team is the only unbeaten outfit in Group B, but will still need to beat the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) today to qualify.
The USVI would advance with victory, unless Antigua beat Guyana as well to force a three-way tie and the photo-finish camera would determine the qualifier.
There were no such problems in Group A, as after taking down St Lucia and Grenada 3-0, Barbados also swept T&T’s No. 2 team on Tuesday night to book their place in next month’s final.
After Zane Kirton edged Oliver Harrigan 6-3, 4-6 6-2 and Dimitri Kirton only allowed Jack Brown one game, the brothers beat the two T&T singles players 7-5, 6-2 in doubles.
First serve on the fifth and final day is 9.30 a.m.