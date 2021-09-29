T&T teams lose in COTECC

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago teams were beaten when the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 3 & 4 12 & Under Team Development Championship continued yesterday in Dominican Republic.
The girls were already out of contention for a place in the upcoming Masters Tournament, but the boys are now in trouble of also failing to qualify.
The trio of Brian Harricharan, Connor Carrington and Nirav Dougdeen took down Jamaica 2-1 and St Lucia 3-0 in their first two Group A fixtures on Sunday and Monday, respectively. But they were beaten 3-0 by Bermuda yesterday and are expected to be swept by title favourites Dominican Republic when the round-robin stage ends today.
The Bermudans, who went down 3-0 against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, tackle the winless St Lucia today and are expected to score their third victory and finish second in the group.
They were extremely impressive yesterday as Harricharan failed to trouble the scorer, Carrington just managed one game and then the two T&T singles players were beaten 6-3, 6-3 in doubles.
Dominican Republic 2 and Guyana had won both fixtures each after Tuesday’s play in Group B, while Barbados were one from two, Haiti were one from three and United States Virgin Islands (USVI) had lost both fixtures.
After whipping St Lucia 3-0 in their opening fixture on Sunday.
T&T’s girls have lost their next three, but they are favoured to defeat USVI today and end up fourth in the six-team straight round-robin competition.
Their conquerors yesterday were the unbeaten Dominican Republic 2, who completed their fourth consecutive sweep to be assured of winning the tournament. Shiloh Walker lost the opening match 6-2, 6-1 and the fixture ended with her and Naomi Mohammed going down 6-1, 6-2 in doubles.
In between, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, the B Class champion of this year’s East Clubs Classified Tournament, lost 6-4, 6-1.