T&T teams ousted in ‘C’bean’

West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews hailed their thrilling three-run victory over hosts New Zealand as “massive” and said it was good that the underdogs were able to make a statement in the ICC Women’s World Cup opener on Thursday night.

Player of the Match Matthews scored 119 and grabbed two wickets for 41 runs as the Windies Women successfully defended 259 for nine at Mount Maunganui, Tauranga.