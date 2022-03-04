T&T teams ousted in ‘C’bean’

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s teams did not advance to the knockout stage of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships yesterday in Cuba.
After going down 3-2 against Puerto Rico when the tournament served off the day before, the women lost to Guyana by the same margin in Group 1.
The men recovered from a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Puerto Rico during the day session on Thursday to take down Jamaica by the same score at night. But they came up against regional powerhouses Dominican Republic yesterday and lost 3-1 in Group 1.
Aaron Wilson earned the point when the country’s top-ranked player battled back from the brink of defeat several times in the fourth game to eventually take down Samuel Galvez 11-8, 13-15, 12-14, 15-13, 11-4 in a classic.
But the 2017 singles champion came back two matches later to seal the victory with an 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 triumph over former national champ Khaleel Asgarali, who had lost the opening match 11-6, 11-7, 11-9 to Isaac Vila.
After Wilson’s upset victory had levelled proceedings at one, Abit Tejada brushed aside Derron Douglas 11-9, 11-6, 11-5 to send Dominican Republic back in front.
The 18-year-old Douglas had completed the T&T sweep over Jamaica the night before by edging Cristopher Marsh 11-8, 11-7, 6-11, 8-11, 11-9.
The United States-based Asgarali, who did not play in the fixture against Puerto Rico, had gotten the ball rolling by beating Peter Moo Young 11-6, 11-7, 11-8, and then two-time national champ Wilson defeated Kane Wilson 11-6, 11-6, 4-11, 12-10.
Puerto Rico beat Dominican Republic 3-1 yesterday to win the group, but both teams qualified for the semifinals.
Cuba outclassed all three opponents 3-0 in Group 2 and Guyana took down Haiti 3-1 and edged Barbados 3-2 to earn the other place in the last four.
This country’s women lost the deciding match again when Natalie Cummings scored a convincing 11-2, 11-5, 11-5 triumph over 16-year-old Imani Edwards-Taylor, who had also been overwhelmed (11-3, 11-8, 11-4) in the opener by Chelsea Edghill.
Rheann Chung, who had won twice in the loss to Puerto Rico, then levelled proceedings by beating Cummings 13-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6. But the France-based five-time singles champ could not complete a 3-1 victory over the Guyanese two matches later when she went down 12-10, 11-7, 11-5 against former Silverbowl champ Edghill.
Just before, 13-year-old Chloe Fraser had given T&T their only lead by beating Priscilla Greaves 11-4, 11-9, 11-9.
As was the case with the men, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guyana and Puerto Rico reached last night’s semis.
The team champions will be crowned today, and the schedule also includes the beginning of singles with round-robin group action.
The women’s, men’s and mixed doubles events will serve off tomorrow, and the curtain will fall on the tournament with knockout singles draws on Monday and Tuesday.
There are no masters, veterans’ or under-21 events in this year’s edition.