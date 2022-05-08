T&T teams settle for bronze medals

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s teams were forced to settle for bronze medals after losing in the semi-finals of the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship Saturday night in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
The Under-15 combination of Malik Gopaul, Sekel McIntosh and Ethan Ramcharan were beaten 3-0 by the Dominican Republic.
After Ramcharan lost the first match in three straight games, top player Gopaul pushed Alexander Perez to five games, and then Dariel Del Rosario completed the sweep for the hosts by taking down McIntosh in four.
No T&T player was able to win a game from the powerful Puerto Ricans in the Under-19 category.
Derron Douglas, the fourth-ranked player in the country, was the only one to even make it competitive as he went down 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 to Jabdiel Torres in the opening match. Oscar Birriel then whipped Samuel Humphreys 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 and Derek Valentin completed the onslaught by outclassing Ameer Mohammed 11-4, 11-3, 11-1.
The Puerto Ricans dominated both divisions to such an extent that they defeated all their opponents 3-0. Dominican Republic were their victims in both finals.
Singles action was scheduled to get going with round-robin group action after press time yesterday in the Under-15 division.
All four T&T boys—Gopaul, McIntosh, Ramcharan and Josiah Joseph—as well as Chloe Fraser and Jordan Thong were expected to begin their campaigns.
And Douglas, Mohammed and Humphreys will be competing today when the Under-19 category gets going.
The knockout draws will start tomorrow when the doubles and mixed doubles events will also be on the schedule.
The tournament ends on Wednesday.