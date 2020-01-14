TRINIDAD and Tobago’s boys advanced to the quarter-finals of the North/Central America and Caribbean Pre-qualifying Tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition yesterday in the Dominican Republic.
The second seeds were assured of a place in the knockout stage after the Dominican Republic took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Bermuda.
The top two teams from the four round-robin groups will contest the quarters today.
This country’s trio of Zachery Byng, Nathan Martin and Tobagonian Jaylon Chapman were on a bye yesterday, but they finished second in Group B after beating Bermuda 2-1 and going down to the Dominican Republic by the same score over the previous two days.
Top seeds Honduras had qualified for the last eight on Monday and Curacao came up against Suriname yesterday for the other spot from Group A.
Jamaica and Panama squared off yesterday to determine which team accompanied fourth seeds Puerto Rico from Group C.
And there was a possibility of three of the four teams – third seeds Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala – finishing tied with two victories in Group D.
If this turned out to be the case, the team with the worst record would go into the playoff series for ninth place.
The champions will be crowned on Saturday and earn a place alongside Canada, Mexico and United States in the qualifying event in the next few months.
The top two teams from this stage will qualify for the main draw in the second half of the season.
The female equivalent competition will serve off on Sunday and this country will be represented by Cameron Wong, Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Jordane Dookie.
The boys got ready for this competition by training last week at the Sanchez-Casal Tennis Academy in Florida, USA, and the girls began their preparation at the world-famous training site on Monday, minus top player Wong.